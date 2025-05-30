Dakota Johnson's slinky LBD is the perfect date night dress

Right now, it’s Dakota Johnson’s world — we’re all just living in it.

She’s long been a fashion muse, but since her show-stopping appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, her name has been on every fashion lover’s lips.

Now back on home turf in the US, Dakota stepped out in New York City on Thursday evening for an intimate dinner with jewellery house Roberto Coin at Cipriani 25.

© GC Images Dakota stunned in a slinky LBD

For the occasion, she delivered a masterclass in elevating the classic little black dress - once again proving why she’s a perennial style muse, effortlessly blending sophistication with cool-girl edge.

Dakota oozed after-hours glamour in a slinky, strapless black maxi dress featuring elegant draping across the body. The ultra-chic gown, by Italian label Ferragamo, retails for £1,365.

© GC Images She attened a dinner with Roberto Coin

She completed the look with a dazzling diamond and emerald choker by Roberto Coin. On the same day, the luxury jewellery house announced Dakota as its newest global ambassador.

“Dakota Johnson is a true original. I love her expressions — an artist with authenticity, depth, and a unique ability to connect,” said founder and creative director Roberto Coin. “We are proud to welcome her to the Roberto Coin family and to collaborate on a campaign that speaks to the heart of who we are.”

Roberto also told WWD: “We’ve previously worked with incredible models like Arizona Muse and Christy Turlington to represent the beauty and craft of our jewelry [sic]. With Dakota, we’re evolving — not just showcasing jewelry, but aligning with a voice and personality that resonates more deeply with today’s luxury consumer.

“This is about emotion, identity, and storytelling beyond the visual. Dakota is both contemporary and classic — much like the women who wear Roberto Coin,” he continued. “She’s an artist, a risk-taker, and a woman of substance. Her quiet confidence and nuanced style reflect the essence of what we design: beauty with meaning. There was an instant synergy. She didn’t just wear the jewelry — she understood it.”