Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dakota Johnson's slinky LBD is the perfect date night dress
Subscribe
Dakota Johnson's slinky LBD is the perfect date night dress
Dakota Johnson attends the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Place de la Castre on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Dakota Johnson's slinky LBD is the perfect date night dress

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress attended a luxurious dinner with Roberto Coin in NYC

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Right now, it’s Dakota Johnson’s world — we’re all just living in it.

She’s long been a fashion muse, but since her show-stopping appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, her name has been on every fashion lover’s lips.

Now back on home turf in the US, Dakota stepped out in New York City on Thursday evening for an intimate dinner with jewellery house Roberto Coin at Cipriani 25.

Dakota Johnson attends a Roberto Coin event at Cipriani 25 Broadway on May 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)© GC Images
Dakota stunned in a slinky LBD

For the occasion, she delivered a masterclass in elevating the classic little black dress - once again proving why she’s a perennial style muse, effortlessly blending sophistication with cool-girl edge.

Dakota oozed after-hours glamour in a slinky, strapless black maxi dress featuring elegant draping across the body. The ultra-chic gown, by Italian label Ferragamo, retails for £1,365.

Dakota Johnson attends a Roberto Coin event at Cipriani 25 Broadway on May 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)© GC Images
She attened a dinner with Roberto Coin

She completed the look with a dazzling diamond and emerald choker by Roberto Coin. On the same day, the luxury jewellery house announced Dakota as its newest global ambassador.

“Dakota Johnson is a true original. I love her expressions — an artist with authenticity, depth, and a unique ability to connect,” said founder and creative director Roberto Coin. “We are proud to welcome her to the Roberto Coin family and to collaborate on a campaign that speaks to the heart of who we are.”

View post on Instagram
 

Roberto also told WWD: “We’ve previously worked with incredible models like Arizona Muse and Christy Turlington to represent the beauty and craft of our jewelry [sic]. With Dakota, we’re evolving — not just showcasing jewelry, but aligning with a voice and personality that resonates more deeply with today’s luxury consumer.

“This is about emotion, identity, and storytelling beyond the visual. Dakota is both contemporary and classic — much like the women who wear Roberto Coin,” he continued. “She’s an artist, a risk-taker, and a woman of substance. Her quiet confidence and nuanced style reflect the essence of what we design: beauty with meaning. There was an instant synergy. She didn’t just wear the jewelry — she understood it.”

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More