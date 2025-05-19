Dakota Johnson perfects the 'no trousers' trend in boundary-pushing Cannes Film Festival dress

What a treat this week is for fashion fans. Whilst the Chelsea Flower Show begins today in London, bringing preppy outfits and summer garden party fits in all its glory, we also have the illustrious Cannes Film Festival, which is underway for its second week.

There is no particular dress code for the UK's chicest botanical event, yet at Cannes, for the first time ever, leaders of the 12-day event enforced a last-minute change to dressing rules, banning sheer dresses and voluminous outfits.

Dakota Johnson, however, pushed those boundaries to the limit with her latest look. The actress, known for her roles in box office hits like Madame Web and Fifty Shades of Grey, attended the star-studded Kering Women in Motion dinner with the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Julia Garner.

© Corbis via Getty Images Dakota Johnson attended the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards

She stole the show in an incredible diamante halter-neck dress by Gucci, complete with an underlayer that looks like a bodysuit and a sheer skirt - toying on the boundary of strategic coverage and the 'no trousers' trend.

On Cannes' official website, just one day before the event began last week, an update to the dress code was added, saying: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”

© Corbis via Getty Images She stunned in a daring Gucci gown

Dakota's incredible dress demonstrates the perfect way to embrace a daring, form-fitting look while maintaining an air of elegance, sophistication, and high-fashion glamour.

Bringing as much glamour as her outfit with a beauty agenda, she wore her tousled brunette hair in a textured updo that allowed her signature soft fringe to frame her face. She opted for a subtle smoky eye, and a rosy nude lip to create a timeless red carpet look that perfectly complements the sparkle of her gown.