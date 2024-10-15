Dakota Johnston revives 'Mob Wife' style in fluffy coat and jeans

From resplendent Gucci gowns to cobwebbed Annie’s Ibiza slips, Dakota Johnson’s wardrobe is a visual feast of unadulterated opulence.

Even her everyday arsenal is a force to be reckoned with. Case in point? Her latest outing attire, which revolved around an oversized fur coat in a rich chocolate hue.

The actress paired the vintage-inspired piece with some relaxed light-wash blue jeans in a straight-leg style and a pair of black, chunky Chelsea boots with frontal zip detailing.

Underneath her timeless outerwear layer, the LA-dweller layered a simple forest green crewneck and white T-shirt, making for a cosy look to brave the New York City chill.

© Getty The actress championed old-school dress codes in the XL piece

Dakota shielded her face from the onlooking sea of cameras with a black pair of sunglasses and a matching baseball cap featuring the famed logo of the New York Yankees in blue and red tones.

Appearing coolly unfazed by the attention, Dakota slung a caramel-hued, suede tote across her shoulder, housing her city outing essentials in Y2K style.

© Getty Dakota styled the outerwear piece with some casual blue jeans

Like many celebrities, the silver screen star’s style flits between red carpet regalia and off-set everyday.

A certified Gucci muse, Dakota is forever kitted out with the most decadent dresses on the market, as her recent New York Fashion Week appearance demonstrated.

Dakota sported a gown from the Italian house, complete with a crystal-embellished chain bodice, to attend Kering's 3rd Annual Caring For Women Dinner during the hectic month.

Featuring a plunging neckline crafted from twinkling jewels to form a V-silhouette and a high-waisted ivory pencil skirt finish, the gown merged contemporary charm with ageless silhouettes.

The actress’ hair was swept up into a high ponytail, allowing her signature fringe to shape her face. A pair of pearl drop earrings peaked out from beneath her bangs, which were complemented by a gently contoured beauty blend with a dusting of rose-hued blush.