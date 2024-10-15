Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dakota Johnston revives 'Mob Wife' style in fluffy coat and jeans
Subscribe
Dakota Johnston revives 'Mob Wife' style in fluffy coat and jeans
Dakota Johnson is seen in blue jeans© XNY/Star Max

Dakota Johnston revives 'Mob Wife' style in fluffy coat and jeans

The Fifty Shades actress reimagined Old Hollywood opulence for everyday wear

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

From resplendent Gucci gowns to cobwebbed Annie’s Ibiza slips, Dakota Johnson’s wardrobe is a visual feast of unadulterated opulence.

Even her everyday arsenal is a force to be reckoned with. Case in point? Her latest outing attire, which revolved around an oversized fur coat in a rich chocolate hue.

The actress paired the vintage-inspired piece with some relaxed light-wash blue jeans in a straight-leg style and a pair of black, chunky Chelsea boots with frontal zip detailing.

Underneath her timeless outerwear layer, the LA-dweller layered a simple forest green crewneck and white T-shirt, making for a cosy look to brave the New York City chill.

dakota johnson in a fur coat© Getty
The actress championed old-school dress codes in the XL piece

Dakota shielded her face from the onlooking sea of cameras with a black pair of sunglasses and a matching baseball cap featuring the famed logo of the New York Yankees in blue and red tones. 

Appearing coolly unfazed by the attention, Dakota slung a caramel-hued, suede tote across her shoulder, housing her city outing essentials in Y2K style. 

dakota johnson in a fur coat© Getty
Dakota styled the outerwear piece with some casual blue jeans

Like many celebrities, the silver screen star’s style flits between red carpet regalia and off-set everyday. 

A certified Gucci muse, Dakota is forever kitted out with the most decadent dresses on the market, as her recent New York Fashion Week appearance demonstrated. 

Dakota sported a gown from the Italian house, complete with a crystal-embellished chain bodice, to attend Kering's 3rd Annual Caring For Women Dinner during the hectic month. 

Featuring a plunging neckline crafted from twinkling jewels to form a V-silhouette and a high-waisted ivory pencil skirt finish, the gown merged contemporary charm with ageless silhouettes.

The actress’ hair was swept up into a high ponytail, allowing her signature fringe to shape her face. A pair of pearl drop earrings peaked out from beneath her bangs, which were complemented by a gently contoured beauty blend with a dusting of rose-hued blush.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More