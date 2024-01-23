Dakota Johnson stuns in sheer tights and a little black dress

Dakota Johnson's on and off-duty wardrobes are sartorial havens for classic, no-nonsense capsule-dressing lovers.

The 33-year-old actress, best known for playing Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades movies adaptations, has a penchant for putting an It-girl stamp on the 'less is more' dress code, and her latest look is the epitome of understated glamour.

Dakota appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss Madame Web and her role as the eponymous protagonist in the upcoming Marvel movie. For the occasion, she stunned in a fitted black mini dress with a strapless neckline paired with sheer black tights and a pair of black stilettos with an ankle strap from Christian Louboutin.

© NBC She stunned in a LBD and sheer tights

A black necklace with a statement diamond and simple gold rings completed her look. Her overall ensemble exuded It-girl elegance (when you're chosen as an ambassador for Gucci, it's a given that you possess an innate sense of glamour) and proved that a LBD is the ultimate evening wardrobe staple, regardless of the time of year.

© NBC Dakota appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss Madame Web

Seeing Dakota's outfit immediately reminded us of Anne Hathaway, who also wore a similar, pared-back yet powerful outfit when appearing on Jimmy's show at the end of 2023. She oozed chic in a black velvet mini dress with long sleeves, flattering ruching that draped from the waist and a plunging v-shaped neckline. She paired her dress with suede slingback heels and sheer tights.

Though pairing an outfit with tights during the winter isn't exactly groundbreaking, hosiery with a super light dernier has been one of the cool-girl accessories of this winter.

From music royal Taylor Swift pairing them with unexpected heels, to fashion royalty Anne Hathaway with her LBD and actual royalty Lady Amelia Spencer wearing them with opera gloves at the Walpole British Luxury Awards, a plethora of fashion-forward icons have stepped out in sheer tights for various occasions this season.

Madame Web is in cinemas on Valentine's Day 2024.