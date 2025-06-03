Lily James is a vision in floral kimono during Japanese getaway

When a trip to Tokyo comes calling, one immediately turns to the wardrobe to conjure up some serious getaway glam.

British actress Lily James enjoyed a stylish stint in the Japanese capital, taking to social media upon her return home to share a glimpse inside her far-flung holiday.

In the carousel of images, the 36-year-old was pictured alongside close friend Gala Gordon - with both actresses sporting traditional kimono designs with exquisite, intricate detailing.

Lily’s chosen kimono was cut from a pale yellow hue, complete with petite floral detailing, a classic wrap waist and a longline fit. She wore a matching yellow flower in her hair, which was swept up into a messy-chic bun to reveal her stunning garment in all its glory.

Gala complemented the star’s classic attire, slipping into a white version complete with a louder cobalt blue and petal pink print that mirrored the swirling waves of the ocean. A rose-hued bloom was affixed to her updo, making for a respectful yet elegant take on authentic Japanese dress codes.

© GC Images The actress has been jetting off across the globe as of late

Originating during the Heian period (794–1185), the classic Japanese kimono evolved from Chinese-style robes and gradually developed into its own unique form. Traditionally worn by both men and women, kimonos are made from silk and often feature intricate patterns symbolising nature, seasons, or social status.

The way a kimono is worn, including its colour, fabric, and accessories, conveys meaning about the occasion or the wearer's age and marital status. Today, kimonos are mostly worn during festivals, ceremonies, and cultural events, preserving a deep connection to Japan’s history.

Lily fully immersed herself in the country’s colourful culture, captioning the elegant post: “Tokyo, I love you.”

Other images in the series showcased Lily on set in the humming metropolis, enjoying sushi-saturated dinners with friends and engaging in other Japanese customs that honour the country’s vibrant history.