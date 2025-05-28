Lily James’ cut-out Victoria Beckham gown is a hard lesson in after-hours glam

Lily James has once again raised the bar with her self-styling skills.

On Tuesday evening, the British actress hosted a dinner in support of Space for Giants - a charity which aims to help protect Africa’s natural ecosystems and wildlife.

For the poignant event, the 36-year-old slipped into a floor-skimming dress by none other than Victoria Beckham, complete with a deep aubergine colourway, cut-out detailing, romantic ruching and long sleeves.

Coined the Women's Purple Cutout Draped Jersey Maxi Dress, the slinky number made for the perfect after-hours attire and currently retails online for £990.

Lily completed her designer aesthetic by wearing her sandy tresses down loose in gentle beach waves, opting for a radiant, glowy makeup blend that accentuated her facial features.

An ambassador for the charity, the Cinderella star helmed the event in collaboration with Chantecaille, a natural beauty brand which supports conservation groups that protect wild species and spaces.

© MyTheresa The Victoria Beckham dress is available to shop via Selfridges and MyTheresa

Space For Giants said of the event via social media: "Last night, our incredible Global Supporter @lilyjamesofficial hosted a dinner in support of Space for Giants. Generously sponsored by our long-standing partner @chantecaille and held at La Maison Ani, the evening brought together a powerful collective of voices and hearts to raise vital funds and awareness for our mission to protect Africa’s remaining natural ecosystems and wildlife.”

When she’s not dolling up for exclusive dinners and red carpet dos, Lily enjoyed revelling in downtime alongside friends and family.

On Monday, the cinema muse showed off her impeccable vocal skills, offering up an acoustic rendition of Cinderella’s A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes.

For the casual occasion, Lily sported a slouchy black knit, paired with some pristine white straight-leg jeans and a spattering of chunky gold jewellery.

In short? Get a girl who can do both - just take it from Lily.