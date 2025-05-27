Lily James flexes her musical chops in spring-ready white jeans and glittering stilettos

Someone was having a great day when they made Lily James. With Hollywood under her thumb and talent oozing from every pore, the British actress has many strings to her creative bow.

Taking to Instagram on Monday to reshare a snippet from a musical session, the actress showed off her impeccable vocal skills, offering up an acoustic rendition of Cinderella’s A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes.

The 36-year-old, who starred as the iconic Disney princess in Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 live remake, perched alongside friend and guitarist Ben Abraham, who provided accompaniment for the song.

For the casual occasion, Lily sported a slouchy black knit, paired with some pristine white straight-leg jeans and a spattering of chunky gold jewellery.

She wore her sandy blonde hair down loose in beachy mermaid waves, opting for a natural makeup look that highlighted her striking facial features. A milky white manicure added a clean-girl touch to her low-key look.

Another clip shared online showcased Lily walking up the stairs in a pair of crystal-dotted stilettos, topped with floral detailing and towering heels - a direct reference to the globally beloved fairytale in which the princess-to-be loses her glass slipper following a royal ball.

© Cinderella Lily James in Cinderella (2015)

The story of Cinderella has long been a point of fascination for the fashion industry. Princess style went mainstream in the 1950s, following the emergence of Christian Dior’s New Look, which debuted in 1947.

The style revolutionised post-war fashion with its cinched waists, full skirts, and soft shoulders. Rejecting wartime austerity, it celebrated femininity and luxury, leaning into the fairytale aesthetic championed by Disney.

When creating the main event for the film - the glass slipper - Sandy Powell, costume designer for Cinderella (2015), designed Lily’s crystal kicks in collaboration with Swarovski, and was inspired by a shoe from the 1890s that the three-time Oscar-winning designer found in a museum in Northampton.

Powell was nominated for an Oscar for her costume design for the film, but ultimately lost out to Milena Canonero for her work on Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel.