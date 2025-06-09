5 ways to to style a Concho belt like a vintage veteran

If you’re under the age of 25 and/or are chronically online, then you may have clocked an influx of studded belts across social media.
Western-inspired leather accessories are rapidly ascending the sartorial ranks among the cool-girl crowd, flying the flag for rodeo-ready style this summer.
Arguably the biggest player in the belt game, the Concho belt is leading the charge. Concho belts are thick, statement accessories rooted in Native American craftsmanship, particularly among the Navajo, Zuni, and Hopi tribes.
Originating in the late 19th century, they feature oval or round silver pieces, called Conchos, often engraved or set with turquoise and eyelets. Traditionally worn for ceremonial purposes, they also signified status and identity.
Today, Concho belts have taken on a whole new sartorial cachet. The hip-huggers are widely coveted by Gen Z style enthusiasts, proving to be a hot choice for exclusive influencer events and Coachella alike. Notable influencers like Christina Kirkman and Jess Qualter have all embraced the wide-cut accessory, cementing its status as a standout piece in the 2025 trend cycle.
Brands such as Free People and Anthropologie have reclaimed the belts as a boho staple, which perfectly leans into the ongoing obsession with boho-chic as championed by Chemena Kamali for Chloé.
Fall head over heels for cowgirl style this season and discover how to style Concho belts below.