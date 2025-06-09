5 ways to to style a Concho belt like a vintage veteran

If you’re under the age of 25 and/or are chronically online, then you may have clocked an influx of studded belts across social media.

Western-inspired leather accessories are rapidly ascending the sartorial ranks among the cool-girl crowd, flying the flag for rodeo-ready style this summer.

Arguably the biggest player in the belt game, the Concho belt is leading the charge. Concho belts are thick, statement accessories rooted in Native American craftsmanship, particularly among the Navajo, Zuni, and Hopi tribes.

Originating in the late 19th century, they feature oval or round silver pieces, called Conchos, often engraved or set with turquoise and eyelets. Traditionally worn for ceremonial purposes, they also signified status and identity.

© GC Images Alessandra Ambrosio wearing a Concho belt to Coachella in 2023

Today, Concho belts have taken on a whole new sartorial cachet. The hip-huggers are widely coveted by Gen Z style enthusiasts, proving to be a hot choice for exclusive influencer events and Coachella alike. Notable influencers like Christina Kirkman and Jess Qualter have all embraced the wide-cut accessory, cementing its status as a standout piece in the 2025 trend cycle.

Brands such as Free People and Anthropologie have reclaimed the belts as a boho staple, which perfectly leans into the ongoing obsession with boho-chic as championed by Chemena Kamali for Chloé.

Fall head over heels for cowgirl style this season and discover how to style Concho belts below.

5 ways to to style a Concho belt:

Dreamy Denim Not into the festival vibe? Pair your classic Concho with some dark-wash boyfriend jeans and a classic knit for a timeless look.

Rara Ruffles Lean into Coachella dress codes and team your Concho belt with a sweetheart rara skirt and boots. The more ruffles, the better.

Crochet Charm Turn up the volume on summer style with a touch of crochet. Perfect for Mediterranean getaways, a crochet-Concho pairing will take you from day-to-night with ease.

Feminine Florals Radiate bohemian beauty in florals. A Concho belt is the ideal way to take your favourite feminine set to new heights with a dose of Western romance.