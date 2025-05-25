Anne Hathaway's sizzling Versace LBD is the blueprint for summer 2025 date nights

Let's face it, there are red carpet moments - and then there are Anne Hathaway wearing Versace red carpet moments.

Whenever we're in need of a little outfit inspiration, our first port of call is the iconic actress' sartorial archives, and her previous outfit hits always deliver a dose of what we need.

Back in 2023, the Oscar winning actress stunned at a Versace show in LA wearing n a sculpted black crocodile embossed mini dress that could easily serve as the gold standard for summer 2025 date night dressing.

Sleek, fierce and unmistakably luxurious, the ensemble effortlessly weds high fashion and a splash of rock'n'roll energy.

© FilmMagic Anne Hathaway attends the Versace FW23 Show at the Pacific Design Center

Crafted by the one and only Versace, the structured mini dress featured a corseted bodice and exaggerated hips that paid homage to the brand's signature bombshell silhouette.

The faux croc finish added a rich, tactile element, catching the light with a glossy sheen that gave the outfit a super sultry, almost liquid effect.

© FilmMagic Anne Hathaway beams at the Los Angeles event

But it wasn't just the dress that made the look. Anne perfected the striking piece with sheer black tights and high-shine mega platform boots - think dominatrix energy meets editorial edge.

The footwear choice was dramatic, confident and let's face it - really cool, and served to anchor the look while her mini black bag nodded subtly to the opulence of the overall aesthetic.

Accessories were minimal yet impactful, a silver chain necklace and layered bracelets that sparkled just enough against the dramatic black of the outfit. Oversized black sunglasses added a dose of diva mystery,

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Go on then, another angle of Anne Hathaway's amazing outfit

Anne has long been a fashion darling, favouring houses like Valentino, Armani Privé, and Schiaparelli with a penchant for bolder, edgier aesthetics. The actress is in her empowered elegance era, and we give it a massive thumbs up.

This Versace moment is the perfect masterclass in balance - strong without being severe, sexy without being cliché and fashion-forward without losing wearability. Good work Anne.