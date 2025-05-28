Alexa Chung is championing arm-cuffs for SS25, and fashion lovers are on board

Leave it to Alexa Chung to start a global jewellery phenomenon with a few simple Instagram posts.

For SS25, the triple threat author, model and style muse is making arm cuffs her whole personality, and fans of both her and her enviable wardrobe are taking notes.

Sharing a selection of holiday snaps to her Instagram account on Tuesday night with the caption “Overly into upper arm shim sham”, Alexa schooled her followers on just how versatile a simple chunky arm cuff can be, even when worn with a plain white tee and khaki bucket hat.

© @alexachung The statement accessory adds a touch of effortless elevation to any look

Posing in a pleated blue and white plaid midi skirt, a set of strappy black Miu Miu kitten heels, a Ralph Lauren bucket hat and a fitted white baby tee, the it author made a strong case for eclectic vacation style.

© @alexachung The mixed metal delight retails online for £750

Though her ensemble was nothing short of an East London girl’s dream, it was her addition of a chunky mixed metal and leather Miu Miu arm cuff that caught the attention of fans.

© Launchmetrics On the catwalk, models wore the cuff with long gloves

The decadent jewellery choice in question is the work of Alexa’s favourite Italian brand, first seen on the SS25 catwalk at Paris Fashion Week.

© @alexachung The accessory really does go with anything © @alexachung Alexa is making the style statement her whole personality

Proving that her quest to make arm cuffs a thing is anything but ‘just a phase mom’, she was seen styling the same bijoux piece just days ago with Rat and Boa’s cult-favourite sheer leopard print dress. Prior to that, she paired it with a plastic Supriya Lele mini for a night out in London.

It's by no means a rare sight to see Alexa Chung donning something seriously chic. Whether she's sitting FROW at fashion week, spotted grabbing a coffee on Sunday morning or attending a lavish dinner with her nearest and dearest, there’s a reason why Miss Chung is coined one of the world's most stylish mavens.

This isn’t (and probably wont be the last) time the 41-year-old has fuelled a global fashion trend.