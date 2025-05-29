Emily Ratajkowski nails Western-chic in cowgirl hat and flares

One always brings out the big guns for Beyoncé - especially when it comes to concert dress codes.

Among the crowd at the megastar's Cowboy Carter Tour performance on Wednesday was none other than Emily Ratajkowski, who turned out the perfect Western-chic look for the highly-anticipated gig.

Joined by a group of friends, the Versace muse slipped into a statement cow print jacket, teamed with a black cowboy hat, slinky black flared trousers and a white tank top. A Western belt held the outfit together, while Prada’s Galleria medium printed leather bag also in cow print housed her gig-ready essentials.

© @emrata The model aced cowgirl-chic for the Beyonce concert

Featuring an elongated design, sleek top handles and the Italian brand’s insignia triangle metal emblem, the luxury accessory made for a striking addition to Emily’s already-saturated designer wardrobe.

The model wore her hair down loose in a straightened style and opted for a romantic makeup blend - a charcoal smoky eye, a pale pink lip with a generous lashing of lip liner (her go-to) and a flawless, honied complexion.

© @emrata The 33-year-old completed her attire with Prada's Galleria bag in cow print

Never one to skip out on a hot trend, the 33-year-old and her playful attire hinted that cow print is very much here to stay for SS25.

Western aesthetics made a bold return in 2024, with cow print emerging as the standout trend. Dubbed the ‘Bella Hadid effect’ by the style set, the look captured a desire for joy and nostalgia for Wild West charm.

First entering mainstream fashion in the 1960s and 1970s through bohemian, countercultural movements, cow print reemerged in the 1990s during the era of fashion maximalism, famously worn by Naomi Campbell.

Its quirky, playful charm has remained timeless. In 2024, designers like Acne Studios, Jimmy Choo, and Max & Co. reimagined the pastoral print, creating statement pieces for fearless dressers eager to embrace country-chic flair - including Miss EmRata herself.