Bandanas are back - Here's how to style them and what ones to shop according to the It-Girls

It's no secret that true fashion fans love a versatile accessory.

Not only does it feel as though you’re getting more bang for your buck ( we love a 2-in-1), but it’s an essential wardrobe staple for when you’ve only booked a carry-on bag for a sunny week away.

The breakout outfit hero for SS25, as voted by the most stylish fashion aficionados, is the humble bandana.

In the past month, Google searches for the summer staple are up 5,000%, while TikTok has firmly placed them as a must-have for the season ahead, with styling videos and tutorials at an all-time high.

How many ways can you style a bandana?

Much like the calculus equation Lindsay Lohan solved in Mean Girls, the bandana styling variations are almost limitless.

From headpieces and belts to beach cover-ups and tops, the A-List fashion set know a thing or two about styling the accessory for a sweltering summer's day.

© GC Images As a headscarf Take cues from Emily Ratajkowski and her Gucci silk scarf and tie it around your head, add a set of OTT sunglasses and embrace the beach-approved look. Not only does it help keep your hair billowing in the wind, it also looks ultra-chic.

© @alexachung As a belt accent Alexa Chung is no stranger to adding a vibrant accessory. One of her favourite ways to wear a bandana is around her hips to function as a belt accent.

© GC Images As a sleek chic top Sydney Sweeny is a major fan of wearing bandana scarves as tops, and who can blame her when they look this chic?

Over a cap Mrs Bieber made waves last year by securing her bandanas over Y2K baseball caps. The laid-back styling hack was re-created by Instagram It-Girls around the globe all festival season long.



© @ritaora As a neck accent Whether you're wanting to style it as a neckerchief, or twisted around like Rita Ora, a bold-coloured bandana worn as a neck piece will instantly elevate your summer style game.

© GC Images As a beach cover-up Another fav for NYC's ultimate style muse EmRata is wearing a silky version as a beach cover-up. Not only does the easy-breezy style add a high-fashion flair, but it's also practical.

“Bandanas are the ultimate blend of nostalgic charm and practical style,” says Arwa Hassan, in-house style director at PRYA. “You can tie one around your head with chunky earrings for a bold 70s-inspired moment, style it with oversized sunglasses for beachy glam, or even wear it wrapped around a cap like Hailey Bieber."

If you're in the market for a versatile outfit elevation piece of your own, here are a few of our favourite bandana options on the market right now.

Lotus Paisley Print Bandana Free People Weave into your braid just as the model has done here for an instant touch of style elevation. This particular paisley print option measures in at 29 x 29 inches, meaning the options for styling are quite literally endless. £24.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Printed Silk Twill Scarf Prada If Prada is your poison, the brand's 55x55-inch Printed Silk Twill Scarf is a cult classic available in a selection of vibrant colourways to match all outfits. £230.00 AT PRADA

Square Printed Bandana Zara As an affordable option that would look amazing tied to a beach bag handle, worn around the neck or even as a bracelet, this colourful Zara option is most definitely up there on the list. £8.99 AT ZARA

Multi Use Bandana Damson Madder's Multi Use Bandana does exactly what it says on the tin. Made from 100% organic cotton and measuring in at 77cm x 77cm, you can style away till your heart's content. It would also be rude not to mention that they also have a dress and top in the same fabric available. £28.00 AT DAMSON MADDER

Flower Shop Bandana OAS Made from 100% cotton, this vibrant world of bandana art is almost wall-hanging worthy. If you're someone who loves a pop of colour, this dreamy option features a range of dreamy pastels and bits of bold. £60.00 AT OAS

Printed Poplin Scarf Miu Miu If it's good enough for Sydney Sweeney, then it's good enough for us. Miu Miu's poplin scarf recalls vintage references and distinctive elements of the Miu Miu aesthetic, making it a timeless wardrobe addition. £200.00 AT MIU MIU

TBCo × Chiara Perano Scarf TBCo Printed with hand-drawn beach motifs, this dreamy cotton option evokes sun-soaked optimism in more ways than one. £49.00 AT TBCO.

