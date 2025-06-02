Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bandanas are back - Here's how to style them and what ones to shop according to the It-Girls
Elsa Hosk styles a brown jacket with jeans and a headscarf© @hoskelsa

Here's how Rita Ora, Emily Ratajkowski, Sydney Sweeney and Hailey Bieber are styling the breakout accessory of the moment

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
It's no secret that true fashion fans love a versatile accessory. 

Not only does it feel as though you’re getting more bang for your buck ( we love a 2-in-1), but it’s an essential wardrobe staple for when you’ve only booked a carry-on bag for a sunny week away. 

The breakout outfit hero for SS25, as voted by the most stylish fashion aficionados, is the humble bandana. 

Elsa Hosk poses on a boat wearing a red jumper and headscarf© @hoskelsa
The humble bandana is a fashion favourite for many

In the past month, Google searches for the summer staple are up 5,000%, while TikTok has firmly placed them as a must-have for the season ahead, with styling videos and tutorials at an all-time high. 

How many ways can you style a bandana?

Lindsay Lohan in Mean Girls

Much like the calculus equation Lindsay Lohan solved in Mean Girls, the bandana styling variations are almost limitless. 

From headpieces and belts to beach cover-ups and tops, the A-List fashion set know a thing or two about styling the accessory for a sweltering summer's day.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on the croisette filming a commercial during day nine of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2025 in Cannes, France in a brown co-ord© GC Images

As a headscarf

Take cues from Emily Ratajkowski and her Gucci silk scarf and tie it around your head, add a set of OTT sunglasses and embrace the beach-approved look. Not only does it help keep your hair billowing in the wind, it also looks ultra-chic.

Alexa Chung poses in jeans, a white t-shirt and scarf tied around her hips© @alexachung

As a belt accent

Alexa Chung is no stranger to adding a vibrant accessory. One of her favourite ways to wear a bandana is around her hips to function as a belt accent. 

Sydney Sweeney is seen in Gramercy Park on May 04, 2024 in New York City wearing souble Miu Miu denim© GC Images

As a sleek chic top

Sydney Sweeny is a major fan of wearing bandana scarves as tops, and who can blame her when they look this chic? 

Hailey Bieber poses in a blue jacket, sunglasses, a cap and headscarf

Over a cap

Mrs Bieber made waves last year by securing her bandanas over Y2K baseball caps. The laid-back styling hack was re-created by Instagram It-Girls around the globe all festival season long. 


Rita Ora poses with a silk scarf around her neck© @ritaora

As a neck accent

Whether you're wanting to style it as a neckerchief, or twisted around like Rita Ora, a bold-coloured bandana worn as a neck piece will instantly elevate your summer style game. 

Emily Ratajkowski is seen filming during day nine of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2025 in Cannes, Franc© GC Images

As a beach cover-up

Another fav for NYC's ultimate style muse EmRata is wearing a silky version as a beach cover-up. Not only does the easy-breezy style add a high-fashion flair, but it's also practical. 

“Bandanas are the ultimate blend of nostalgic charm and practical style,” says Arwa Hassan, in-house style director at PRYA. “You can tie one around your head with chunky earrings for a bold 70s-inspired moment, style it with oversized sunglasses for beachy glam, or even wear it wrapped around a cap like Hailey Bieber."

If you're in the market for a versatile outfit elevation piece of your own, here are a few of our favourite bandana options on the market right now. 

  • A model wears a scarf in her braid

    Lotus Paisley Print Bandana

    Free People

    Weave into your braid just as the model has done here for an instant touch of style elevation. This particular paisley print option measures in at 29 x 29 inches, meaning the options for styling are quite literally endless. 

  • Blue and white printed Prada scarf

    Printed Silk Twill Scarf

    Prada

    If Prada is your poison, the brand's 55x55-inch Printed Silk Twill Scarf is a cult classic available in a selection of vibrant colourways to match all outfits.

  • Zara colourful bandana

    Square Printed Bandana

    Zara

    As an affordable option that would look amazing tied to a beach bag handle, worn around the neck or even as a bracelet, this colourful Zara option is most definitely up there on the list.

  • A model for Damson Madder poses in a blue bandana and matching dress

    Multi Use Bandana

    Damson Madder's Multi Use Bandana does exactly what it says on the tin. Made from 100% organic cotton and measuring in at 77cm x 77cm, you can style away till your heart's content. It would also be rude not to mention that they also have a dress and top in the same fabric available.

  • A coloured bandana from OAS

    Flower Shop Bandana

    OAS

    Made from 100% cotton, this vibrant world of bandana art is almost wall-hanging worthy. If you're someone who loves a pop of colour, this dreamy option features a range of dreamy pastels and bits of bold.

  • A Miu Miu scarf in cream and brown

    Printed Poplin Scarf

    Miu Miu

    If it's good enough for Sydney Sweeney, then it's good enough for us. Miu Miu's poplin scarf recalls vintage references and distinctive elements of the Miu Miu aesthetic, making it a timeless wardrobe addition. 

  • A cotton scarf tied around a models neck

    TBCo × Chiara Perano Scarf

    TBCo

    Printed with hand-drawn beach motifs, this dreamy cotton option evokes sun-soaked optimism in more ways than one.

How we chose: 

  • Style and versatility: All our bandana picks have been chosen due to their style versatility to ensure you can re-create the celeb-inspired looks above with ease.
  • Price: From high street favourites to the famous Miu Miu option, there's a price point for everyone in this bandana list.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

