Lily James oozes after-hours glam in draped mini dress and slingback heels

Lily James has called it - aubergine is the new It-hue for 2025.

Over the weekend, the British actress attended the Relay premiere during 2025 the Tribeca Festival in New York City. For the occasion, she looked to Stella McCartney to help conjure up the perfect occasionwear ensemble - with a helping hand from her trusty stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray of course.

Lily slipped into a deep purple mini dress hailing from the designer’s autumn/winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection. Featuring long sleeves, exaggerated shoulders, a subtly raised neckline, ruching down the side and across the bust plus romantic gathering across the arms, the designer garment radiated contemporary romance.

© GC Images The actress was an aubergine dream while out in NYC

The dress was coolly teamed with some matching slingback heels complete with a point-toe silhouette, in addition to St. Agni’s East West Baguette Bag in the shade Bordeaux. A pair of razor-thin sunglasses in black added a 90s touch to the star’s timeless aesthetic.

Makeup-wise, the 36-year-old hit the red carpet with a natural yet polished beauty blend. A honied completion, thick, brushed-up brows, a pink lip and a touch of rose-tinted blush made for a softly feminine palette.

© GC Images Lily's look hailed from Stella McCartney's AW25 runway

A few hours before her premiere-ready appearance, Lily took to the streets of The Big Apple in a tailored mini skirt set. Complete with a black blazer, the sharp co-ord leaned into preppy-chic, elevated by some patent black Prada loafers with a chunky lug sole.

A white tank top was effortlessly layered underneath the two-piece, which made for a casual It-girl look.

© GC Images The same day, the actress opted for a monochome moment

It seems that aubergine palettes are firmly on the actress’ agenda. Last Tuesday, the British actress hosted a dinner in support of Space for Giants - a charity which aims to help protect Africa’s natural ecosystems and wildlife.

For the poignant event, the 36-year-old slipped into a floor-skimming dress by none other than Victoria Beckham, complete with a deep aubergine colourway, cut-out detailing, romantic ruching and long sleeves.