Lily James just floored the style set by wearing three designer outfits in one day

Every street style appearance from Lily James is a masterclass in deliberate, high-impact fashion - achieved with the expert guidance of her long-time stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray.

The actress has been making the most of her time spent in New York, conjuring up a string of covetable looks spanning both emerging and luxury brands.

On Monday, the 36-year-old turned out not one, but three striking outfits in a singular day - proving her unmatched sartorial prowess. From sleek all-black ensembles to Seventies suede concoctions, Lily once again demonstrated why she sits at the top of the fashion food chain.

Look 1 - Savette

© GC Images The actress hit the streets in all-black everything

Lily’s first look made a case for modish monochrome. The actress slipped into a classic black tank top teamed with some high waisted flowing black trousers that skimmed the floor as she mapped the streets of Manhattan. A buttery black leather belt tied the outfit together, while Savette’s Black Symmetry 26 Bag housed her city-chic essentials.

Look 2 - 16Arlington

© GC Images The star was seen in NYC sporting Jimmy Choo's Archive Bow 100 leather slingback pumps

The Emmy nominee’s second look of the day leaned into quintessential Seventies style. Opting for a vibrant chocolate and yellow palette, Lily mixed and matched designer brands, stepping out in 16Arlington’s Gilda Top crafted from pearlescent satin, in addition to the British label’s Dafne Skirt in brown suede. The knee-length skirt featured black floral embellishments on the ride hand side, adding a subtle glint of sparkle to the low-key look.

As for accessories, the star injected her look with a pop of colour by slipping into Jimmy Choo’s beloved Archive Bow 100 Leather Slingback Pumps and Miu Miu’s Arcadie bag in a mustard colourway - a design also owned by Gigi Hadid.

Look 3 - Chanel

© GC Images The certified It-girl was spotted en route to Chanel that evening

Later that day, Lily headed off to the 18th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel. Naturally, she championed the French maison for the exclusive event, styling out a simple yet elegant mini dress complete with a corseted bodice and a flared skirt silhouette.

A pair of block heels with a point-tie and a classic quilted Chanel bag with gold woven chain detailing made for the perfect addition to her timeless attire.