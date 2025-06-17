Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The AW25 fashion campaigns you need to know about
Roger Vivier AW25

Discover the hottest campaigns conjured up by your favourite luxury brands

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Autumn/winter is fashion’s most evocative season - layered, tactile, and cinematic. As the air cools, style deepens: coats become statements, knits clash with purpose, and every outfit feels somewhat curated. 

It’s the snug joy of a rollneck under a trench, a silk skirt beneath shearling or biker boots that you can hear stomp from a mile away. Winter style is loud, heavy and deliciously swaddle-worthy.  

All these cocooning motifs are effortlessly captured in luxury campaigns, whether shot in dusky London light or cosy firelit rooms. After all, ‘tis the season for the Burberry outerwear to shine, alongside the Gucci jacquard jumpers, Prada nylon waterproofs, Chanel tweed and Saint Laurent leathers.

Discover the hottest AW25 campaigns below and inhale the visual genius of brands looking forward to the chillier season ahead. 

The Biggest SS25 Fashion Campaigns:

Roger Vivier

Roger Vivier AW25© Roger Vivier
Roger Vivier model in pink shorts© Roger Vivier

La Vie Parisienne, Roger Vivier’s Autumn 2025 pre-collection, conceived by Gherardo Felloni, is a seductive homage to instinctive elegance and unapologetic individuality. Shot in a hotel nestled among the quiet Parisian streets, the campaign captures women who defy definition - actresses Louise de Blegiers, Zoé Adjani, and Léa Rostain. Iconic styles are subverted: burgundy Belle Viviers, rattan-like woven leather, hybrid sneakers, and glimmering Mary Janes.

