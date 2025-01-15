The SS25 fashion campaigns you need to know about

While we've been busy revelling in the star-studded campaigns of autumn-winter 2024, the world’s elite fashion houses have been tirelessly working behind-the-scenes prepping their spring-summer 2025 offerings.

From signing on new A-lister muses to hosting picturesque shoots in far-flung locations, the biggest brands in town never fail to pull out all the stops in the name of fresh fashion.

Despite 2025 being in its infancy, the style set has already been treated to several awe-inspiring campaigns. Saoirse Ronan for Louis Vuitton, Gwyneth Paltrow of Saint Laurent, Harris Dickinson for Prada and Wang Yibo for Loewe to name just a few.

Be it high street or high fashion, there are ample campaigns to coo over this season. Read on to discover the crème de la crème of clothing creation and gear up for a particularly stylish spring-into-summer transition.

The Biggest AW24 Fashion Campaigns:

Saint Laurent

This season, Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello enlisted the help of Hollywood veteran Gwyneth Paltrow to launch it's SS25 collection. House codes such as all-black outfits laden with leather and sharp accessories made for a high-octane, deeply sultry offering for the upcoming season. Shot by David Sims, the campaign captured the essence of the sleek, sexy Parisian brand.

Prada

Carey Mulligan, Harris Dickinson and Liu Wen served as key muses for Prada's SS25 campaign, a collection which celebrates individuality via superhero classics. Prada's signature tailoring, staple accessories and muted colour palette peppered with pastels comes to play in the campaign, lensed by Steven Meisel.

Louis Vuitton

Having already pipped Callum Turner as its new menswear ambassador, Louis Vuitton released a stunning new womenswear iteration starring ambassadors Lisa and Saoirse Ronan. Sporting statement looks from the SS25 show and shot by Steven Meisel, the two internationally acclaimed talents appear immersed in these uncanny yet naturalistic scenes so that close-ups bring a touch of Renaissance composition.

Versace

Sabrina Carpenter stars as Versace Eyewear's SS25 poster girl. Injecting her bubblegum aesthetic into the house's latest offering, the singer adds a pop princess twist to the fun, flirtatious vibe of the beloved Italian house.

Miu Miu

Miu Miu's SS25 extravaganza serves up fresh, functional design via sporty footwear and ever-popular accessories. Elegant with a street style edge, the house's campaign nails utilitarian-chic via earthy palettes and genderless staples.

Loewe

Loewe heads outdoors for SS25. Shot by David Sims and starring global brand ambassador Wang Yibo, the series takes place among the landscape of the Collsacabra mountain range in Spain. Neutral palettes meet with playful checks, reflecting the earthy set of the nature-fuelled campaign.

Dior

A kaleidoscopic reimagining of the revolutionary 1967 ready-to-wear line by Marc Bohan and Philippe Guibourgé, Maria Grazia Chiuri's SS25 campaign is one of unapologetic splendour. Tropical hues ignite the 'Miss Dior' range from Dior Cruise 2025, which is a zesty take on luxury summer attire.

Jil Sander

Quietly sophisticated with a whimiscal twist was Jil Sander's agenda for SS25. The brand's resort campaign mirrors the house's signature themes of modernity and minimalism through sleek outerwear and longline dresses. Shot by Chris Rhodes in Milan, Italy.

The Attico

On the other end of the SS25 scale is The Attico, a brand which continues to fly the flag for maximalism. Orange-hued beading clashes with ebony featehr trins, 80s-inspired tailoring and sexy midi skirt. A highly indulgent, sensual campaign that marries feminine charm and masculine assertiveness.

Tod's

Tod's SS25 campaign is a vibrant ode to the quintessential Italian lifestyle. Depicting a timeless mesh of pieces from both the women’s and men’s collections, the serene series celebrates the beauty of Italy’s most iconic landscapes - captured by photographer Zoe Ghertner.

Self-Portrait

Self-Portrait’s SS25 Bridal Collection offers a refined approach to bridal fashion, showcasing a versatile range of silhouettes designed to celebrate every bride and her bridal party. From graceful gowns to chic party dresses, each piece combines contemporary sophistication with timeless elegance.