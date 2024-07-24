Iris law just wore the luxury bag all fashion editors want

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When it comes to experimental style, Iris Law reigns supreme.

The Versace poster-girl may be a high fashion connoisseur, sporting a myriad of prolific labels from Tom Ford to Vivienne Westwood to various exclusive pan-Atlantic events, but at her core she is a backer of emerging brands.

The 23-year-old often documents her travels via social media, with her latest post showcasing her time spent in South East Asia and New York.

© Instagram/Iris Lawc Iris has worked with brands spanning Miu Miu to Versace and Tom Ford

In addition to sporting her default Miu Miu pieces, Iris opted for some cutting-edge arm candy courtesy of up-and-coming label Kiko Kostadinov.

Kostadinov is a designer transforming contemporary menswear with his intriguing blend of functionality and artistry. Known for his innovative silhouettes and meticulous craftsmanship, as evidenced by Iris’ Trivia Bag in glittering green, Kostadinov's collections draw inspiration from his background in architecture, resulting in designs that are both practical and undeniably striking.

© Instagram/Iris Law The model wore her green Kiko Kostadinov Trivia Bag

His label has attracted a dedicated following, spanning Skepta, A$AP Rocky, Blood Orange and Drake.

Iris previously wore the bag back in November 2022 during her birthday celebrations. The piece features a smooth, curved silhouette, a patent, iridescent apple green hue, a distinctive multi-pocket structure and the brand’s signature asymmetrical shape.

The model paired the covetable piece with an elasticated denim jersey midi skirt and some cherry red, retro sneakers. She offered a glimpse at her unorthodox manicure, which consisted of sky blue and red hues to mirror her outfit’s palette.

Jude Law’s daughter has been revelling in her time off-screen. Earlier this week, she shared a peak into her Korean travels, alongside friends and a string of fabulously avant-garde ‘fits.

© Instagram/Iris Law The 23-year-old has been enjoying her time off in Seoul

Wearing Adidas sneakers and a patchwork, checkerboard Vivienne Westwood crossbody bag, Iris once again demonstrated her unparalleled sartorial prowess while mapping the streets of Seoul.

Her downtown attire further featured a mesh tank layered over a classic white option, in addition to to a slate grey midi skirt with wrap detailing.