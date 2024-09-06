Why Iris Law's Venice Film Festival outfit broke from tradition

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



For some, fashion is a lesson learned. For others, fashion is instinctive.

Iris Law is a prime example of the latter. The offspring of onscreen royalty Jude Law and Sadie Frost, the model has the world of fashion at her fingertips.

Stepping onto the Joker: Folie à Deux red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday evening, Iris championed Daniel Lee for Burberry.

© Getty Iris Law attended the Joker: Folie à Deux red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

The 23-year-old took to the floor in a sumptuous velvet gown, complete with a oceanic teal hue, asymmetrical frontal cut-out detailing, a crisscross halterneck silhouette and a central rosette feature.

The resplendent piece was crafted from crushed velvet, a divisive texture among fabric aficionados, and further featured a thigh-high split that skimmed the floor as the Pistol star walked.

Velvet has only recently been fully incorporated in Burberry's designs under Daniel Lee

Iris paired the gown with some gold high heels, boasting serpentine straps that spiralled up the ankle. She wore her signature platinum blonde pixie cut swept to the side in a Sharon Stone style, courtesy of celebrity hairstyle Luke Hersheson.

An eighties-inspired makeup blend crafted by Valeria Ferreira added a club-ready twist to Iris’ regal attire. The star sported a silvery sky-blue eyeshadow palette, a dusting of rose-tinted blush, a pale pink lip and a dash of highlighter to accentuate her campaign-worthy features. Two sharp slits punctuated her eyebrows, injecting the beauty blend with a touch of Gen Z edge.

© Getty The star's dress featured asymmetrical cut-out detailing and a central rosette feature

Frosting her aesthetic with a selection of refined jewels by David Yurman, the model perfected her romantic Venetian debut.

Those with an encyclopaedic knowledge of fashion will know that Iris’ Burberry attire was a clear break from the brand’s house codes.

Founded in 1856 by Thomas Burberry, the house initially focused on outerwear, particularly trench coats made from gabardine, a fabric that Burberry patented in 1888. Velvet, being a luxurious fabric, was not a primary focus in the brand's early years, but it was occasionally used for linings, collars, and special editions of outerwear.

© Imaxtree Iris Law for Burberry AW23

Only in the 21st century did Burberry begin to incorporate velvet into several high-fashion collections. Under the creative direction of Christopher Bailey (who was Burberry's chief creative officer from 2001 to 2018), velvet was often featured in runway shows and limited edition pieces.

We have current creative director Daniel Lee to thank for Burberry’s adoption of the plush fabric. The designer’s debut for the brand, in which Iris modelled, incorporated rich textures from velvet to fur into the Burberry moodboard.

© Imaxtree Burberry AW24

Since, velvet-trimmed kitten heels, accessories and dresses have co-existed alongside iconic Nova Check pieces.

While velvet has not been as central to Burberry’s identity as its iconic trench coats or gabardine fabric, we can hopefully expect to see more velvet creations in Lee's upcoming autumn/winter collections.