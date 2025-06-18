Brad Pitt twins with girlfriend Ines de Ramon in bold jumpsuit during rare public date night

Admittedly, since he slipped into those worn-out cowboy boots and Western hat in Thelma & Louise, Brad Pitt has occupied a substantial space in our brain.

The actor is nothing short of god-like in the Hollywood sphere, carving out an unmatched CV spanning decades of onscreen work.

However, while the globe coos over his impeccable thespianage (yes, we did just coin that phrase) we’re preoccupied with unpicking each and every look the actor has worn in public.

© GC Images Brad Pitt opted for a utilitarian-style blue jumpsuit

On Tuesday, the 61-year-old hit the streets of New York, prior to the Times Square premiere of his latest project F1.

For the outing, he slipped into a cornflower blue jumpsuit, complete with long sleeves, a zip-up front, split hems on the legs and a belted waistband.

A rather daring piece, the all-in-one was effortlessly paired with some white Adidas sneakers, a suede overnight bag in a dark blue hue and the star’s signature aviator shades. Several layered gold necklaces made for a bohemian accent to the utilitarian-chic aesthetic.

© GC Images The actor's partner Ines de Ramon mesmerised in Marine Serre

The same day, Brad's long-term girlfriend Ines de Ramon also stepped out in Manhattan, mirroring her partner’s aesthetic in a blue ensemble.

The 34-year-old Swiss jeweller coolly sported a denim co-ord by Marine Serre, complete with the brand’s all-over crescent moon monogram in white. She wore her glossy chocolate tresses down loose, arming herself with Bottega Veneta’s Andiamo bag featuring the house’s iconic woven design, gold hardware, a spacious fit and a cypress green hue.

Ines topped off her corseted look by accessorising with a pair of oversized black-rimmed shades to shield her face from the onlooking wave of paparazzi perched outside her New York hotel.

Brad and Ines were first linked in 2022 amid the actor's ongoing divorce from Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children. They made their red carpet debut in September 2024 at the Venice Film Festival, and have kept a low profile ever since apart from the occasional date night.