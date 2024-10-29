Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Brad Pitt sparks break-up rumours with latest look
brad pitt in jeans

Brad Pitt proves he’s still king of accessorising in latest look

The Hollywood veteran made a case for modish menswear at the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico 

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
From houndstooth checked Burberry trousers to butter yellow Marni sets, there aren’t many corners of menswear Brad Pitt isn’t willing to toy with.

The Hollywood mogul regularly defies the industry's typical stance on ageing, often looking to bright palettes, kooky prints and his signature ravewear-inspired accessories spanning bucket hats to his classic aviators.

His latest look to enthral materialised on Monday. The 60-year-old was spotted in the grandstand during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, sporting a finely-checked blue shirt for the casual outing.

However, all eyes fell upon Brad’s choice of jewellery - a detail that has clearly captivated him in recent months. The actor shielded his face from the Mexican rays with his go-to pair of silver-rimmed aviators that oozed Beverly Hills cool, in addition to three gold layered necklaces showcasing artisan gemstones and pendants. 

A gold watch, turquoise beaded bracelets and a large gold signet-style ring further features, once again proving that the Mr & Mrs Smith star reigns supreme in the jewellery department. 

Brad previously wore the collection of chains while out and out in New York with his partner, Swiss jeweller Ines de Ramon.

Never one to shy away from a bohemian accessory of two, the actor wore a simple gold chain complete with an initial ‘I’ pendant crafted from diamonds. Nestled among fellow dainty gold necklaces, the charm was a sweet nod to his partner Ines. 

However, the piece was notably missing from Brad’s Grand Prix attire, leaving some to wonder why. 

While Ines didn’t join her beau at the sporting bash, she has been pictured alongside the silver screen maestro on several occasions as of late.

Back in September, the duo both exercised a penchant for co-ords during the daytime date. Brad channelled utilitarian nonchalance in a stone grey button-down shirt and matching cargo pants set, while Ines wore a cornflower blue and cream pinstripe suit set. According to the couple, clearly twinning is winning. 

