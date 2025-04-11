Cruz Beckham is the mirror image of dad David in 90s sleeveless knit

We’re all guilty of diving into the boyfriend's wardrobe for slouchy staples and oversized knits. Yet, we can’t help but feel a tinge of jealousy about Jackie Apostel’s all-access areas to Cruz Beckham’s archive.

The youngest Beckham brother is brimming with fresh outfit ideas, be it customised rave shades, silver grills or nostalgic Spice Girls tees.

His latest look to capture our attention? A cream-coloured sleeveless knit by none other than knitwear king Ralph Lauren.

© @cruzbeckham The singer sported vintage Ralph Lauren

The retro piece featured a 90s-inspired V-neckline with a contrasting navy trim and the brand’s iconic polo insignia. The emerging singer paired the cosy number with some dark baggy trousers, worn on the hips to reveal some classic Calvin Klein briefs (Bad Bunny, eat your heart out.)

The grainy film images, which were shared on social media, depicted the 20-year-old kicking back in the garden, against a rural landscape which was bathed in early evening light.

© @cruzbeckham He paired the piece with some oversized black trousers

Also included in the selection was a sweet snap of model Jackie, who leaned into off-duty style in an oversized white shirt à la Tom Cruise in Risky Business.

It just so happens that sleeveless knits were a key ingredient of Cruz’s father’s wardrobe as well. The most iconic example being in 1998, when the Manchester United star stepped out in a Jean Paul Gaultier sarong, teamed with dark brown slides and a black sleeveless knit with a V-shaped neckline.

He walked hand-in-hand with his then-girlfriend Victoria, who unsurprisingly also wore all-black for the paparazzi-swarmed outing.

Thankfully for us, Cruz is fairly active on social media, forever poised to demonstrated his and his partner’s impeccable style.

Last week, he shared a glimpse into his weekend away from London life with his model partner. In the image shared by the budding singer, Jackie could be seen sporting a divinely elegant gingham dress, complete with a strapless design, a shirred-stretch bodice, a fit ‘n’ flare silhouette and a monochrome palette. Couple goals indeed.