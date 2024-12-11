Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 times Brad Pitt shocked the world with his fearless style
10 times Brad Pitt shocked the world with his fearless style

From butter yellow Burberry sets to rainbow knitwear, discover the Hollywood hotshot's best outfits to date

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
We hate to break it to you Shania Twain, but sometimes being Brad Pitt has its perks. 

The actor has the fashion world at his feet. His style is effortlessly cool, a cocktail of pristinely tailored nonchalance and rugged charm. Think linen suits that whisper Malibu paired with boots that could hike the Himalayas. 

In addition to his onscreen love interests, he frequently flirts with Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Acne Studios, balancing red carpet polish with a hint of throw-on attitude. 

Brad's penchant for style doesn't stop there. The Hollywood veteran even co-founded a cashmere-focused fashion brand called God’s True Cashmere in 2019, a label which offers ultra-soft cashmere shirts with a laid-back aesthetic - designed in collaboration with Sat Hari Khalsa.

brad pitt in white© Getty
The actor shot to fame in the 90s

Playing it safe is not on the actor’s agenda. Over the years, we’ve witnessed the 60-year-old step out in checkered Burberry trousers, sunshine yellow sets, candy pink suits and so much more. ‘Boring’ is never part of Brad's sartorial equation.

Whether bringing a character to life on set or heading out on the town with close pals George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad understands the importance of colour, charm and joy when it comes to his wardrobe. 

Discover the top ten times Brad Pitt shocked the fashion world with his vibrant style and read on below. 

10 times Brad Pitt surprised the world with his fearless style:

1/10

brad pitt in striped knit© Ron Galella

Pitt in Knit

Starting off strong with one of his most beloved looks of the Nineties, Brad stepped out with then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow sporting a pastel striped V-neck knit in 1996.

2/10

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston© Brenda Chase

Rave Shades

A Brad Pitt staple - ravewear shades were a regular feature in the actor's 90s wardrobe. 

3/10

brad pitt in green set© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Lean Green Hollywood Machine

Jumping forward to 2022 when the internet was gifted Brad's iconic Bullet Train press tour wardrobe. This green concoction by Haans Nicholas Mott was a hot favourite among fans.

4/10

brad pitt in a skirt© Ben Kriemann

Skirting Around

Another press tour offering, Brad hit the red carpet in a custom chocolate brown skirt-set by Haans Nicholas Mott. The actor paired the look with a dusty pink button-down shirt styled in an untucked manner.

5/10

Actor Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson during a press conference © The Chosunilbo JNS

Barbiecore Brad

The Fight Club sensation was joined on the red carpet by co-star Aaron Taylor Johnson, styling out a candy pink suit once again designed by Haans Nicholas Mott. 

6/10

brad pitt in baby pink© Sebastian Reuter

Think Pink

Showcasing another design by his right-hand man Haans Nicholas Mott, Brad delighted onlookers in Berlin in a pale pink set by the New York-based creative.

7/10

brad pitt in rainbow knit© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

Brat Brad

Brad was seen arriving at the film set of the Wolves wearing a radiant, colourblock knitted cardigan with a contrasting lime green beanie that oozed Brat Girl brilliance.

8/10

brad pitt in orange puffer© Gotham

Thespian Chic

Pictured again here while filming Wolves, the 60-year-old made a splash in a vibrant tangerine puffer jacket with a patent finish, teamed with blue jeans and his beloved green beanie.

9/10

brad pitt in yellow flares© METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

Brad channeled a 70s-inspired look as he headed out with girlfriend Ines de Ramon in NYC. He opted for a pale yellow suit by Marni with flares that exuded retro charm. 

10/10

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 7: Actor Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines De Ramon walk in the paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 7, 2024 in Northampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)© Kym Illman

Grand Prix Panache

The silver screen veteran and his girlfriend Ines De Ramon graced the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone last summer, with Brad once again championing his favourite summer hue. 

