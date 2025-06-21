The Fashion Insider Diary: Emma Grede on going back to basics without ever sacrificing style

For many, ‘quiet luxury’ is a trend to tap into as and when they please. However, for Emma Grede, the term is firmly interwoven into her sartorial DNA.

The esteemed brand founder champions clean-cut comfort above all else. The English designer and entrepreneur has built her career on this ethos, famously partnering with Khloé Kardashian in 2016 to launch Good American - a brand rooted in body positivity and inclusive design.

Yet, her CV doesn’t end there. The 42-year-old is also the founding partner and chief product officer of SKIMS alongside Kim Kardashian, and co‑founder of Safely, a plant‑based cleaning brand.

A former fashion show producer and talent management CEO, she broke ground as Shark Tank’s first Black female investor. Emma also chairs the Fifteen Percent Pledge, advocating retail equity for Black‑owned businesses, sits on multiple nonprofit boards, and hosts the podcast Aspire with Emma Grede, offering insightful entrepreneurial advice to avid listeners. Her latest guest was none other than The Duchess of Sussex, FYI.

With so many business ventures (plus four young children), how does she have time to think about what to wear? We’re not quite sure, but the multi-hyphenate never looks anything less than flawless.

© Getty Images Good American was launched in 2016

Her wardrobe very much reflects her approach in the boardroom - focused and well-executed. Sharp, timeless silhouettes are married with classic hero pieces from impeccably tailored blazers to, of course, high quality denim staples courtesy of her beloved brand - which has just launched on ASOS. Available to shop online from June 9, the summer collection will showcased a curated edit of Good American’s iconic denim and elevated everyday essentials, made to celebrate every shape and size.

Discover how Emma curates her signature business-chic style and how fashion seamlessly fits into her fast-paced, entrepreneurial life.

The Fashion Insider Diary with Emma Grede

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

Confident, polished, and purposeful. I like to look put-together without being overdone, strong silhouettes, clean lines, and always something that fits impeccably.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of work/events?

A tailored blazer, a great pair of Good American jeans (obviously!), and a classic white poplin shirt. I’m often going from meetings to events, so I rely on elevated basics that can transition with me throughout the day - always paired with a statement shoe or a structured bag.

© GC Images The star describes her style as 'confident, polished, and purposeful'

How do you balance comfort and style?

I think the two should never be mutually exclusive, especially as a working woman and a mum. Good American was founded on the belief that you shouldn’t have to sacrifice comfort to look amazing. For me, it’s about high-quality, flexible fabrics and great fit, that’s where style and ease meet.

What are your go-to brands?

I live in Good American, from our denim to our more tailored pieces. But I also love The Row for timeless investment pieces, Bottega for accessories, and a bit of Saint Laurent for that edge. I mix high and low, but I always look for brands that value quality and craftsmanship.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

I’m constantly inspired by women who own their style unapologetically. We have been lucky to collaborate with women who truly embody this, with the most recent collaboration with iconic Dolly Parton! I also have so much admiration for women I work with every day who aren’t necessarily famous but have incredible personal style - confident, authentic, and effortless.

© GC Images Naturally, denim is a hero piece in Emma's everyday wardrobe

What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

A sharp pair of sunglasses, great earrings, and a bold shoe. I often wear quite minimal outfits, so I rely on accessories to elevate the look, whether it’s a gold cuff, a strong boot, or a great clutch. I always say: the simpler the base, the more space you have to play with the details.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I stay tapped into what’s happening culturally - not just on runways, but in music, street style, and social media. That said, I’m not trend-led. I pay attention, but I invest in pieces that work for my body and my lifestyle. If a trend fits into that, I’ll find a way to make it mine.

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

Keep your foundation strong - great-fitting denim, tailored outerwear, good basics. Then layer on interest: texture, accessories, proportion. I always think in terms of balance - if I’m wearing something oversized, I’ll keep the rest streamlined. And I always dress for my shape first.

© Getty Images The designer says confidence is key when it comes to eveningwear

What are the main differences between the London and LA fashion scene? Where do you like to shop in LA?

London style is a bit more experimental and layered, there’s a real playfulness with proportions and a certain toughness I love. LA, on the other hand, is very laid-back and polished - lots of neutrals and simplicity. In LA, I shop at The Webster for standout designer pieces, and I love visiting our Good American in the Westfield Century City Mall, it’s so special to see the brand in action.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

I always go for one bold element, whether it’s a dramatic silhouette, a plunging neckline, or a powerful colour. Then I keep the rest pared back. Confidence is key, and I like to feel comfortable so I can really enjoy the night. Nothing looks better than someone who feels good in what they’re wearing.