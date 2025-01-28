Why Princess Kate’s vintage Chanel sunglasses are my go-to winter accessory

Gone are the days when stylish shades were reserved just for the summer months. Whether you're looking to mask those January blues or add some high-fashion drama to a rainy day, incorporating eyewear into your look oozes optimal winter chic. Enter - my 90s Chanel sunglasses.

Back in 2023, like many twenty-something year olds, I found myself scouring Depop in pursuit of some timeless vintage gems to elevate my wardrobe. What caught my eye (pun totally intended) was a pair of authentic Y2K brown Chanel sunglasses, in pristine condition and offered at a surprisingly fair price.

It wasn’t until months after my indulgent purchase that, by pure coincidence, I stumbled upon a photograph of the Princess of Wales wearing the exact same rare accessory from the Noughties.

© Getty Princess Kate sporting the Chanel sunglasses in 2007

The Chanel treasure in question features a wraparound square lens and a brown rim adorned with a stunning sage-green hue. Both sides of the frame are embossed with the fashion house's iconic logo emblem in a gold square embellished with black crocodile-skin detailing.

When Princess Kate began dating Prince William in the early 2000s, her 'normcore' wardrobe quickly became a media sensation. Boasting staples like tweed blazers, low-rise jeans, cable-knit sweaters, and Penelope Chilvers boots, her outfits have since become a perfect blueprint of Noughties nostalgia.

© @mariasarabi

The photograph of the princess-to-be dated back to March 2007, when the couple attended the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival. For the event, Kate paired her Chanel spectacles with a classic tweed ensemble. The polished look featured a military green blazer, cinched at the waist, paired with a matching midi skirt that draped gracefully with a floating hemline.

The co-ord was layered over a striped pale-blue shirt and paired with pointed-toe suede boots in a rich chocolate hue, complemented by a matching leather shoulder bag accented with metal hardware. Kate styled her luscious brunette locks into soft waves, while her high-fashion shades oozed regal elegance.

© @mariasarabi

When it comes to styling eyewear during the winter months, my go-to look is a sleek monochromatic ensemble, elevated with subtle checkered cashmere detailing. The look begins with a black leather bomber jacket – a pre-loved staple pinched from my father's wardrobe. Staying true to a Parisian flair, I chose a pair of controversial Maison Margiela Tabi ballet flats in classic black. However, to channel the princess's love for tartan and heritage pieces, I draped a Burberry check cashmere scarf around my neck in the brand’s iconic beige hue.

These glasses may not grant me royal status, but they do let me channel an ultra-ego persona – one that radiates 'don't disturb me while I'm on my overpriced latte run.'