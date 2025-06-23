The Fashion Insider Diary: Nieve Tierney on mastering energy through "fashion tarot"

For most people, getting dressed is a daily ritual. For Nieve Tierney, it’s a spiritual practice.

The modern-day energy coach and Reiki Master has built a cult following by blending ancient healing with a thoroughly modern wardrobe. While others may check the weather or their calendar before choosing what to wear, Nieve consults her own guidebook The Fashion Oracle, designed to help readers align with their highest frequency through style. “The Fashion Oracle is like tarot for fashion helping readers use clothing as a way to enhance their energy," Nieve tells H! Fashion.

"I think of clothing as fashion alchemy. Getting dressed is something we all do every day, but most people don’t realise it is also an opportunity to set an energetic intention and embody a certain energy." As the founder of her own energetic healing platform and a go-to practitioner for brands like Stella McCartney, Nieve is rewriting the rules of what a healer looks like - Prada handbag and all.

Her wardrobe isn’t just incredibly chic - it’s intentional. Whether she's heading to a brand event or strolling through London in crystal-embellished Crocs, every piece is picked not just for how it looks, but for how it feels. Her signature aesthetic walks the line between modern mystic and off-duty fashion editor - think Simone Rocha sparkle and Dries Van Noten prints. "Before I became an Energy Healer, I had a career in fashion for 15 years - but I burned out twice. I didn’t want to leave the industry, but I knew I needed a way to sustain my energy and find balance. That’s when I discovered Reiki. At first, Reiki was just for me, a way to recharge while keeping up with the demands of my career. The more I experienced energy work, the more I recognised how life-changing it could be," she explains.

"My curiosity led me to train as a Reiki energy healer. Originally, training as a healer was just part of expanding my own personal energy hygiene toolkit. However, the results from my sessions with friends spread quickly, and soon I was working with fashion brands like Stella McCartney and A-list clients, from Hollywood actors to global musicians. My mission is to normalise the ‘woo woo’ and show everyone just how simple it can be to have good energy hygiene, there are such easy simple tools that I share with my clients to improve their energy, I hope I can inspire people to connect to their vibe and learn how to master it."

Scroll on to decode the alchemy behind Nieve's key looks - and the unique energy they channel...

The Fashion Insider Diary with Nieve Tierney:

Date Night: This soft pink Sportmax dress was a find from Rites, one of my favourite secondhand stores - a piece with just the right energy for a date that began with a drink at Hector’s and ended with dinner at another favourite, Primeur. The Mademoiselle archetype from The Fashion Oracle guided this look - she’s all about light-hearted elegance. Her palette is ice-cream soft, her message simple: stop being so serious and bring a sense of play into how you dress. I work in deeply emotional and transformative spaces, so when it comes to dating, I want to feel flirty, feminine, and fun. On this evening, I wanted softness. Romance. Play. The Mademoiselle whispered: wear pastel hues. Laugh a little louder. Let love feel light. Manifesting meetings and moments of stillness - Nieve Tierney in her power-pink era

Reiki but make it radiant - Nieve Tierney glows in gold and good vibrations A Day Of Meetings: For this look, I channeled the Mother archetype - a force rooted in pure creativity, her energy supports you to bring new life into the world with a project, service, product or idea as she offers motherly protective support. This couldn’t be more perfect for my day ahead of meetings. Her guidance is to dress intentionally in clothes that echo the themes of abundance, and to choose clothes and accessories that shimmer with golden threads. Following her lead on how to change my frequency I opted for subtle accessories that would reflect this; a Kitsoe choker made with sunflower yellow sapphires and herkimer diamonds was my starting point when building my look. Subtly paired with Otieumberg hoops and amplified with a gold-structred jacket from Keji which has been a hard working hero piece in my wardrobe for years.

Drinks With The Girls: This look is all about the transformative feminine qualities of softness and the strength that allow your inner strength to blossom quietly. I landed on The Camellia archetype that invites you to connect to the transformative energy of flowers and to align with this frequency via the placement of a flower embellishment. This was like the perfect match for drinks at The Dover with my friends, who are my biggest cheerleaders. We celebrate each other’s wins with so much joy, creating a safe space where it’s easy to blossom and shine brightly. To bring this energy to life, I wore these stunning floral print silk wide-leg trousers from Dries Van Noten, at Net-A-Porter. The print and luxurious fabric make them feel effortless yet elegant. Paired with my gold Keji jacket and minimal accessories, the trousers take centre stage, allowing me to step into the effortless strength and beauty that this energy offers. Grounded, golden, and glam - Nieve Tierney channels high-vibe energy in florals and futuristic shine

The energy’s grounded but the shoes are levitating - Nieve Tierney gives healing chic a whole new sole A Chic Sunday Stroll This look was all about grounding into the energy of crystals, especially around my feet, to help anchor me into the moment. I landed on The Mystic archetype, whose guidance invited me to weave crystals into the fabric of my outfit as a way to harness the unseen magic of the world around me. The Mystic encourages the use of crystals not just as adornments, but as powerful conduits of divine energy and protection, linking you to a deeper, more mystical side of yourself. I was reminded of how Coco Chanel often incorporated imitation gems into her garments, it was a bold declaration to democratise luxury, and to infused her designs with sparkle without compromising aesthetic integrity. With that spirit in mind, and to step into The Mystic’s energy, I wore Simone Rocha x Crocs paired with chunky wool folk socks - a practical, yet intentional choice that kept me grounded and connected to the earth while supporting my energy. The pairing was both comfortable and symbolic, allowing me to move through the day with the perfect balance of style, spiritual awareness, in alignment with The Mystic's guidance.

An Evening Soireé: For an evening brand event, I landed on The Magician archetype, which shaped the mood and silhouette I chose. The Magician is all about transformation - mastering frequencies and creating something from nothing. They hold the power to shift the unseen energies within and around us. I wore a structured two-piece by Totême with an unusual silhouette - a move that invited me to step into the room with more presence and allow myself to truly be seen. To channel The Magician's energy fully, I finished the look with Jennifer Chamandi satin heels, detailed with a crystal ‘Eye of the Needle’ buckle, a subtle nod to mystical flair. The Magician encourages embellishments that hold energetic charge: pieces that signal you're ready to turn the ordinary into something extraordinary. Wearing this, I felt like I was stepping into my creative power - mastering not just how I dress, but how I show up. The Magician’s message in my book The Fashion Oracle is simple but powerful: you already hold everything you need to create magic. All that’s required is intention - and the courage to be seen. From moon circles to martinis - Nieve Tierney’s post-Reiki cocktail look is effortlessly magnetic

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

There is still such a strong brand image that healers walk around in floaty dresses, barefoot, with sparkly makeup. And I’m into this. But my fashion sense is more layered than the "new age" stereotype. To quote Madonna, "I can still be spiritual and have a Prada handbag."

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of work and events?

When I dress I lean into how I want to feel. If I want to feel open and soft I’ll opt for silk and cashmere, if I want to feel powerful I’ll wear red. However my go-to outfit that is on repeat at the moment is a lot of denim. Denim is more than just a fabric, there is a youthful vitality to it that signals fresh beginnings, and adventure. For me it also signals a youthful beginners mindset, one were anything is possible. My go-to denim brands are Frame and Re/Done.

What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

As someone who often works weekends (as is the case for many who work for themselves), I take a fluid approach to my wardrobe - wearing most pieces across both work and personal occasions. That said, I like to signal a shift in energy from work mode to downtime by tuning into texture. I focus on how the clothes feel against my skin, opting for softer fabrics like silk and cashmere to help wind down and ease into a more relaxed state.

What are your go-to brands?

My tried and tested go-to brands are Roksanda, Rejina Pyo, and Cecilie Bahnsen. I currently have the Simone Rocha nylon bag covered in bows and pearls on my wish list.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices?

I don’t think Olivia Dean can get it wrong, she has such a playful lens when it comes to her styling. I’m also in love with Tracee Ellis Ross’ use of bold colour combinations. Both of these women seem to have such a fun and flirty energy to their style.

What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

I like to accessorise with Crystals where possible; worn as pendants, or I tuck them into my pocket. Every crystal holds a particular energy that can support and optimise your energy. I am always very drawn to Peridot.

The first time I placed a piece in my hand, life instantly felt so much lighter, and a playful energy inside of me emerged - I couldn’t stop grinning. My work, at times, can be quite serious - as a healer I help my clients release deeply stuck traumas and emotions held within their cells and the energetic field that surrounds them. Peridot helps me have balance if life can feel a little ‘heavy’ it’s the perfect remedy for me and a playful nudge not to take life too seriously.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I try not to get influenced by trends - I try instead to dress with intention - thinking about how things make me feel, rather than getting influenced by what others are wearing. This encourages me to look at my wardrobe differently every day to avoid getting bored and impulse buying. When I've dressed following a trend in the past my look has felt so prescriptive and didn’t necessarily translate to what suited my body shape. I fall in love with the clothes that I buy and make sure each piece I purchase will become a standout staple.

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

Start with how you want to feel, not how you want to look. Trust your eye, but mostly trust your gut - if it makes you feel good on the inside, you will look good on the outside. To inject a little fun into the getting dressed process, I recommend using my book first thing in the morning to give you a little guidance from the universe. For example - If you land on the Empress archetype in my book - the fashion advice it shares is to opt for feminine frills and florals, and complete your look with jewellery to signify your status as a divine being. In Tarot, the Empress reflects the potential of new ideas that she will birth into life and reminds you that your time to create is right now and that receiving is not something you need to earn but is your birthright.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

I'll opt for hero pieces that not only spotlight my style but depending on how bold I’m feeling my intention will also be to turn heads. It can be as simple as a statement coat or accessory that gives impact. However for these types of events I often dress with the camera in mind, thinking about how my look will translate to the photos from the event.

For those that are curious on how to optimise and detox their energy Nieve hosts online group energy-healing event. Visit her website nievetierney.com to join the waiting list.