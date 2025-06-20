Lily James’ low-rise linen trousers are a dreamy summer staple

When we’re lacking off-duty outfit inspiration, our first port of call is always Lily James’ social media feed.

The British actress is an expert in more than just the field of acting, proving her talents extend to her self-styling skills as well.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old shared a glimpse into her sun-drunk holiday abroad, with a serene off-duty look to match her golden surroundings.

© @lilyjamesofficial The actress reigns supreme when it comes to holiday style

The actress slipped into a sleek one-shoulder crop top in a muted yellow hue, complemented by a pair of classic linen trousers featuring a traditional white hue and low-rise silhouette.

A multicoloured beaded necklace with her initials in gold made for a playful bohemian accent, while a cluster of diamond-encrusted gold jewels adorned her ears.

Lily wore her sandy blonde locks swept back in a slick bun, revealing a natural yet glowing makeup blend.

© WireImage Lily attended a Chanel dinner after turning out three looks in one day

The actress’s break is well-deserved, following a busy week of public appearances in New York City. Achieved with the expert guidance of her long-time stylist, Rebecca Corbin Murray, Lily hit the streets of The Big Apple last week, debuting a carousel of designer looks that took her street style game to the next level.

Turning out three looks in a single day spanning 16Arlington to MaxMara, Lily proved that there’s no rest for the well-dressed wicked. Later that evening, she gracefully headed off to the 18th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel.

Naturally, she championed the French maison for the exclusive event, styling out a simple yet elegant mini dress complete with a corseted bodice and a flared skirt silhouette.

A pair of block heels with a point-tie and a classic quilted Chanel bag with gold woven chain detailing made for the perfect addition to her timeless attire.

From red carpet appearances to sun-kissed holidays far from the streets of her native London, Lily’s style proves that fashion knows no bounds.