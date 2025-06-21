Dua Lipa is a vintage vision in cropped Chanel jacket and high-waisted jeans

Look, if we were Dua Lipa, we’d probably wear vintage Chanel to bed - let alone during the day.
The singer is back on her home turf of London for her Radical Optimism Tour - and she’s making the most of her time in her native city to show off some stellar looks.
Taking to social media on Friday, Dua dropped a modish carousel of images documenting the singer’s life both on and off the stage.
In one sweet snap, the star could be seen in the arms of her fiancé Callum Turner, sporting a vintage Chanel jacket hailing from 1995. The archival piece, cut in a sunny shade of yellow with contrasting black trims, featured CC-logo embossed buttons, a collarless, front button fastening, short sleeves, two chest patch pockets and a cropped silhouette.
She coolly paired the rare piece with some high-waisted jeans, typing the vintage look together with a black leather belt topped off with a chunky gold buckle finish.
The musician wore her raven locks down loose, accessorising with a cluster of diamond-encrusted gold jewels that glimmered in the London summer sun.
Actor Callum opted for something a touch more low-key, donning a black T-shirt that allowed all eyes to fall on his wife-to-be’s radiant designer attire.
Last week, Dua officially confirmed that she and Callum are set to wed - following months of speculation swirling online.
In a recent interview with British Vogue, the singer told writer Gaby Wood: “Yeah, we’re engaged,” adding: “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”