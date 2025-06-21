Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa is a vintage vision in cropped Chanel jacket and high-waisted jeans
dua lipa in short silver dress

The singer was joined by fiancé Callum Turner for the stylish moment

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Look, if we were Dua Lipa, we’d probably wear vintage Chanel to bed - let alone during the day.

The singer is back on her home turf of London for her Radical Optimism Tour - and she’s making the most of her time in her native city to show off some stellar looks.

Taking to social media on Friday, Dua dropped a modish carousel of images documenting the singer’s life both on and off the stage. 

dua lipa in vintage Chanel jacket from 1995© @dualipa
The singer wore a vintage Chanel jacket from 1995

In one sweet snap, the star could be seen in the arms of her fiancé Callum Turner, sporting a vintage Chanel jacket hailing from 1995. The archival piece, cut in a sunny shade of yellow with contrasting black trims, featured CC-logo embossed buttons, a collarless, front button fastening, short sleeves, two chest patch pockets and a cropped silhouette.

She coolly paired the rare piece with some high-waisted jeans, typing the vintage look together with a black leather belt topped off with a chunky gold buckle finish.

British-Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa (R) and British actor Callum Turner arrive for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed "Tailored for You," © AFP via Getty Images
The pair has revealed they are officially engaged

The musician wore her raven locks down loose, accessorising with a cluster of diamond-encrusted gold jewels that glimmered in the London summer sun. 

Actor Callum opted for something a touch more low-key, donning a black T-shirt that allowed all eyes to fall on his wife-to-be’s radiant designer attire.

Last week, Dua officially confirmed that she and Callum are set to wed - following months of speculation swirling online.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the singer told writer Gaby Wood: “Yeah, we’re engaged,” adding: “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.” 

