Dua Lipa is a vintage vision in cropped Chanel jacket and high-waisted jeans

Look, if we were Dua Lipa, we’d probably wear vintage Chanel to bed - let alone during the day.

The singer is back on her home turf of London for her Radical Optimism Tour - and she’s making the most of her time in her native city to show off some stellar looks.

Taking to social media on Friday, Dua dropped a modish carousel of images documenting the singer’s life both on and off the stage.

© @dualipa The singer wore a vintage Chanel jacket from 1995

In one sweet snap, the star could be seen in the arms of her fiancé Callum Turner, sporting a vintage Chanel jacket hailing from 1995. The archival piece, cut in a sunny shade of yellow with contrasting black trims, featured CC-logo embossed buttons, a collarless, front button fastening, short sleeves, two chest patch pockets and a cropped silhouette.

She coolly paired the rare piece with some high-waisted jeans, typing the vintage look together with a black leather belt topped off with a chunky gold buckle finish.

© AFP via Getty Images The pair has revealed they are officially engaged

The musician wore her raven locks down loose, accessorising with a cluster of diamond-encrusted gold jewels that glimmered in the London summer sun.

Actor Callum opted for something a touch more low-key, donning a black T-shirt that allowed all eyes to fall on his wife-to-be’s radiant designer attire.

Last week, Dua officially confirmed that she and Callum are set to wed - following months of speculation swirling online.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the singer told writer Gaby Wood: “Yeah, we’re engaged,” adding: “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”