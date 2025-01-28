Dua Lipa dazzles in operatic cape at Chanel Haute Couture show

Kylie Jenner in bountiful bouclé, Lily-Rose Depp in two-tone tweed, Paris Couture fashion week is well and truly underway.

The stars aligned for Chanel’s hotter-than-haute spring-summer 2025 offering, which was held in the city's magnificent The Grand Pallais on Tuesday morning.

Among the flutter of familiar faces who graced the scene was none other than Dua Lipa. The 29-year-old joined French Hollywood veteran Marion Cotillard on the house's FROW, sporting an operatic black cape that kissed the floor as she walked.

© Getty Images Dua attended the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

The lightly-quilted garment was tied at the neckline by a plush black velvet bow and layered over a mini dress crafted from timeless crepe fabric. A decadent series of Chanel belts in gold hardware dotted with pearl accents was coolly slung across her waistline, adding a touch of metallic shine to her darkly-hued attire.

A pair of black sheer tights and open-toed platform heels added a vampiric element to the gothic-inspired look, which was topped with bow detailing including an oversized hairpin that held Dua’s polished half-up-half-down ‘do in place.

© Getty Images The singer wore a lightly quilted cape

In her hands, Dua clasped a buttery black leather bucket bag featuring a drawstring design, the brand’s signature quilted detailing, gold hardware and the Chanel’s iconic ‘CC’ logo which was adorned on the front of the luxurious piece.

Paris Couture fashion week is a celebration of fashion’s finest example of craftsmanship. Derived from the French word for ‘sewing’ or ‘dressmaking,’ the legally-protected term specifically applies to the work of fashion houses that adhere to strict standards set by the the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) in Paris, who offer invite-only applications to brands worthy of haute couture status.

© Getty The 29-year-old clasped a decadent Chanel drawstring bag in her pristinely-manicured hands

At present, there are forty houses deemed haute couture by the Fédération, including Christian Dior, Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier, Alexandre Vaulthier, Fendi, Maison Margiela, Thom Browne, Schiaparelli and Valentino.

To qualify as haute-couture, a designer must produce made-to-order garments for private clients, maintain an atelier in Paris, and employ a minimum number of skilled artisans.