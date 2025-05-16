Dua Lipa dazzles in lace-up corset shirt and capri pants 

A brief frolic in Madrid is kryptonite to the fashion industry’s It-girls - hence Dua Lipa’s recent stay in the Spanish style capital.

The singer enjoyed a cultural trip to the humming metropolis, naturally complete with a stunning city-chic wardrobe saturated with the hottest designer names on the market.

Pictured in the Museo Nacional del Prado, the 29-year-old posed before Dutch master painter Hieronymus Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights - proving her unmatched creative eye in both the art and fashion world.

Despite the presence of the iconic late 15th-century artwork, Dua’s chosen attire proved to be the true masterpiece included in the snaps, which were shared via social media.

The singer looked to Turkish fashion designer Dilara Findikoglu for her latest outfit choice. She slipped into the brand’s Napoleon Capris, featuring a built-in, fully boned corset designed to sculpt and define the waist, a stretch-satin structure, sheer mesh panels at the sides and delicate lace detailing.

The knee-grazers were teamed with the matching Napoleon Syndrome Shirt, tailored from crisp shirting fabric and defined by panelled construction adorned with eyelets and satin lace-up detailing. Designed with folded cuffs and a built-in belt featuring adjustable buckles, the striking garment was finished with a front zip closure for a structured yet Victorian look.

© Dilara Findikoglu Dilara Findikoglu's Napoleon Set

Dua’s chosen outfit was topped off with some pristine white point-toe heels with a satin finish, in addition to a beaded bag in silver.

She wore her glossy raven tresses down loose for the outing, complete with a middle parting and a gentle beachy finish.

Dilara Findikoglu’s clothes are seriously hot property among the fashion elite at the moment. Renowned for her rebellious, gothic-infused creations that blend historical references with modern subversion, the Central Saint Martins graduate gained attention with a guerrilla fashion show after being excluded from the official graduate presentation.

Her designs, worn by celebrities like Madonna and Rihanna, often incorporate feminist and political themes, challenging traditional norms in the fashion industry.