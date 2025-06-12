Dua Lipa finally confirms engagement to Callum Turner and teases wedding dress plans

Dua Lipa has officially confirmed that she and Callum Turner are set to wed - following months of speculation swirling online.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the singer told writer Gaby Wood: “Yeah, we’re engaged,” adding: “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”

The Levitating singer shared that her fiancé had the ring custom-made, working closely with her best friends and sister, Rina, to get it just right. “I’m obsessed with it,” she said. “It’s so me. It’s comforting to know the person you’re spending forever with knows you that well.”

© @dualipa Dua confirmed her engagement on Thursday

While there are no concrete wedding plans as of yet, Dua has already started to think about her nuptials attire: “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

The 29-year-old also revealed that she and Callum first met in Hammersmith celebrity hotspot The River Cafe, later meeting again in Los Angeles and bonding over literature.

The chart-topping musician and the Fantastic Beasts actor, 34, were first linked in January. Fans clocked a large engagement ring on Dua’s finger after she posted a festive Instagram carousel just before Christmas, featuring wholesome holiday moments that appeared to casually announce her life-changing news.

© Getty Images The couple were first linked in late 2024

The dazzling, round-cut diamond is estimated to have cost Callum at least £30,000 ($37,000) according to jeweller Maxwell Stone.

"Dua Lipa’s engagement ring is an undeniable statement piece that reflects her bold, glamorous style," explained Stone.

"The ring features a round-cut diamond, set on a chunky yellow gold band. With their perfect symmetry and dazzling sparkle, it’s no surprise that round-cut diamonds are the most beloved and traditional choice for engagement rings."