Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa finally confirms engagement to Callum Turner and teases wedding dress plans
Subscribe
Dua Lipa finally confirms engagement to Callum Turner and teases wedding dress plans
British-Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa (R) and British actor Callum Turner arrive for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed "Tailored for You," © AFP via Getty Images

Dua Lipa finally confirms engagement to Callum Turner and teases wedding dress plans

The singer revealed that she's officially set to tie the knot with her actor fiancé

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
28 minutes ago
Share this:

Dua Lipa has officially confirmed that she and Callum Turner are set to wed - following months of speculation swirling online.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the singer told writer Gaby Wood: “Yeah, we’re engaged,” adding: “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.” 

The Levitating singer shared that her fiancé had the ring custom-made, working closely with her best friends and sister, Rina, to get it just right. “I’m obsessed with it,” she said. “It’s so me. It’s comforting to know the person you’re spending forever with knows you that well.”

Dua Lipa poses in a white gown on her Instagram© @dualipa
Dua confirmed her engagement on Thursday

While there are no concrete wedding plans as of yet, Dua has already started to think about her nuptials attire: “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

The 29-year-old also revealed that she and Callum first met in Hammersmith celebrity hotspot The River Cafe, later meeting again in Los Angeles and bonding over literature.  

The chart-topping musician and the Fantastic Beasts actor, 34, were first linked in January. Fans clocked a large engagement ring on Dua’s finger after she posted a festive Instagram carousel just before Christmas, featuring wholesome holiday moments that appeared to casually announce her life-changing news.

dua lipa and callum turner starring at each other met gala 2025© Getty Images
The couple were first linked in late 2024

The dazzling, round-cut diamond is estimated to have cost Callum at least £30,000 ($37,000) according to jeweller Maxwell Stone.

"Dua Lipa’s engagement ring is an undeniable statement piece that reflects her bold, glamorous style," explained Stone.

"The ring features a round-cut diamond, set on a chunky yellow gold band. With their perfect symmetry and dazzling sparkle, it’s no surprise that round-cut diamonds are the most beloved and traditional choice for engagement rings." 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Culture

See more

Read More