Sydney Sweeney’s stunning quadruple outfit change is the ultimate power move

When it comes to street style, Sydney Sweeney’s modus operandi is always high effort, high impact.

With the help of her right hand man and trusty stylist Molly Dickson, the American actress never fails to turn out the most awe-inspiring looks - pristinely curated from the hottest luxury labels across the globe.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old graced the streets of New York for four separate occasions. Naturally, this busy schedule called for a carousel of statement looks, spanning Galliano for Givenchy to Alexander McQueen, which served up a sartorial spectacle for all to coo over.

Look 1 - Mugler

© GC Images Sydney Sweeney in Mugler

For the Echo Valley press day in The Big Apple, Sydney stepped out in a beautiful Mugler suit, complete with matching shorts. The set featured the brand’s signature structured design, a crisp white hue, a plunging neckline and an hourglass sculpting cut which fit the actress like a glove.

The look was elevated by some classic black point-toe pumps, a matching handbag and some cat-eye shades that shielded the star from the onslaught of flashing paparazzi cameras.

Sydney wore her blonde hair swept up in a sleek ponytail with a sharp side parting, allowing all eyes to fall upon her polished makeup blend and timeless yet subtly futuristic attire.

Look 2 - Alexander McQueen

© GC Images Sydney Sweeney in McQueen

For her second outing of the day, the Washington native and her stylist looked to Alexander McQueen. Sydney slipped into the luxury brand’s Women's Chiffon Pleated Top in pale yellow, showcasing a high neckline with a lace trim, internal corset detailing, a back peplum, zip detailing and padded cap sleeves. The garment currently retails online for £2,600.

The delicate blouse was coolly teamed with the house’s Distressed Belt-Waist Leather Mini Skirt in a rich shade of dark chocolate with a Y2K design. McQueen’s Leather Birdee Heeled Mules 70 featuring a point-toe silhouette completed the Euphoria star’s It-girl aesthetic.

Hair stylist Glen Oropeza opted once again for a preppy ponytail updo, this time curling Sydney’s singular asymmetric bang to add a softer feel to the look.

Look 3 - Alexander McQueen

© GC Images Sydney Sweeney in McQueen

Sporting another striking Alexander McQueen outfit, Sydney headed over to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a highly-anticipated appearance to discuss her latest onscreen project Echo Valley.

For the event, she dialled up the glamour, stepping out in the brand’s Women's Crystal Embroidery Strapless Corset Top in black, which boasted sculptural draping at the neckline, glittering crystal embroidery, a structured bodice with cut-out detailing, a zip fastening, a flared peplum hem and a grand £3,800 price tag.

The tailored marvel was paired with a silky slip skirt that reached the actress’ ankles, leading the eye to her timeless satin pumps.

In her hands, the star clasped a buttery smooth leather clutch in black, housing her evening essentials. As for her hair, a long beach blonde mane made for the prettiest contrast to her previous cool-girl updos.

Look 4 - Archival John Galliano for Givenchy

© GC Images Sydney Sweeney in Galliano for Givenchy

To wrap up the eventful day, Sydney hit the streets in archival 1996 Givenchy Couture by John Galliano.

A grey tailored look, composed of a cropped jacket and high-waisted pencil skirt, made for an office-chic moment. The set showcased bow detailing, a mandarin collar and a knee-kissing length made for a modest yet modish look - elevated by some rectangular sunglasses and silky blonde mermaid beach waves.