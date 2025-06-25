Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best dressed stars at Paris Men's Fashion Week spring/summer 2026
Beyonce wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim shirt, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The best dressed stars at Paris Men's Fashion Week spring/summer 2026

All the best outfits we have spotted on the streets of the City of Light, from Beyoncé to Karol G

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
The spring/summer 2026 menswear presentations are in full swing in the fashion capital of the world, aka sunny Paris.

So far, attendees have been treated to Jeanne Friot's riotous runway, complete with passionate slogan t shirts, Louis Vuitton's travel-centric collection that saw models pushing the brand's iconic luggage down the catwalk on trolleys.

While Saint Laurent saw models showcase beach-ready pieces inspired by Fire Island, next to an installation by Céleste Boursier-Mougenot that resembled a swimming pool. 

Often attracting the most prestigious lineup of attendees, we've spotted none other than Beyoncé alongside husband Jay Z, supermodel nepo royalty Lila Moss, and model-of-the-moment Amelia Gray. 

So let's take a look at the best dressed Paris Menswear Fashion Week attendees so far... 

Jay-Z wears a black leather jacket with Louis Vuitton monogram logo print, a white t-shirt, a belt, black wide-leg pants, black leather pointed shoes ; Beyonce wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim jacket, blue flared denim pants / jeans, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Beyoncé and Jay Z

Music royalty entered the scene when Beyoncé - in the middle of a World Tour no less - arrived at Louis Vuitton in a Cowboy Carter approved ensemble of cowboy hat and shaggy fur coat and flared jeans. 

Lila Moss attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)© WireImage

Lila Moss

Kate Moss' model daughter Lila Moss stunned in a completely sheer long sleeve top teamed with an asymmetric ruffled skirt. 10/10/ 

Amelia Gray attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Corbis via Getty Images

Amelia Gray

Model Amelia Gray looked every inch the Saint Laurent muse outside their show in a tailored ensemble, including sharp shirt and grey and black tie. 

Karol G wears a white textured sleeveless vest with a deep V-neck and button fastening. Layered gold necklaces and large hoop earrings are visible. Hair is styled in a sleek, side-parted look. The outfit includes white high-waisted trousers with a black belt featuring a silver buckle. A pink handbag with a monogram pattern and brown leather handles is carried. Footwear consists of white shoes with a pointed toe, outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026, on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Karol G

Colombian singer Karol G was spotted outside the Louis Vuitton show in a white waistcoat and matching low-rise pants, teamed with a bubblegum pink bag from the iconic brand. 

Caroline Daur wears a strapless dress featuring a structured, light gray fabric with a prominent black band detail across the chest and a matching black choker. The dress has a fitted bodice and a flared skirt. Black tights are worn underneath. Accessories include silver cuff bracelets on both wrists and a small black rectangular clutch. Black knee-high boots with a slight heel complete the outfit. Hair is styled in a sleek, pulled-back manner, and makeup is subtle with an emphasis on the eyes, outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026, on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Caroline Daur

Caroline Daur looked flawless outside the Louis Vuitton show in a structured grey dress, sheer tights and black knee high boots. 

