The best dressed stars at Paris Men's Fashion Week spring/summer 2026

The spring/summer 2026 menswear presentations are in full swing in the fashion capital of the world, aka sunny Paris.

So far, attendees have been treated to Jeanne Friot's riotous runway, complete with passionate slogan t shirts, Louis Vuitton's travel-centric collection that saw models pushing the brand's iconic luggage down the catwalk on trolleys.

While Saint Laurent saw models showcase beach-ready pieces inspired by Fire Island, next to an installation by Céleste Boursier-Mougenot that resembled a swimming pool.

Often attracting the most prestigious lineup of attendees, we've spotted none other than Beyoncé alongside husband Jay Z, supermodel nepo royalty Lila Moss, and model-of-the-moment Amelia Gray.

So let's take a look at the best dressed Paris Menswear Fashion Week attendees so far...

© Getty Images Beyoncé and Jay Z Music royalty entered the scene when Beyoncé - in the middle of a World Tour no less - arrived at Louis Vuitton in a Cowboy Carter approved ensemble of cowboy hat and shaggy fur coat and flared jeans.

© WireImage Lila Moss Kate Moss' model daughter Lila Moss stunned in a completely sheer long sleeve top teamed with an asymmetric ruffled skirt. 10/10/

© Corbis via Getty Images Amelia Gray Model Amelia Gray looked every inch the Saint Laurent muse outside their show in a tailored ensemble, including sharp shirt and grey and black tie.

© Getty Images Karol G Colombian singer Karol G was spotted outside the Louis Vuitton show in a white waistcoat and matching low-rise pants, teamed with a bubblegum pink bag from the iconic brand.