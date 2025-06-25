Lila Moss' peplum mini skirt is bang on-trend for summer 2025

Fashion fans, you're in for a real treat over the next few weeks.

Glastonbury starts today, and Wimbledon on Monday. But to kick us off with some stellar sartorial inspiration beforehand, was It-Brit Lila Moss.

The model and daughter of British icon Kate Moss stepped out in Paris on the first day of the Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 fashion week.

She attended the Saint Laurent show, sitting on the illustrious front row alongside a plethora of star-studded faces.

© WireImage Lila Moss stunned at the Saint Laurent Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show

Whenever the 22-year-old steps out, we receive a masterclass in cool-girl dressing, embodying her mother's iconic style. On her agenda yesterday, she stunned in a peachy pink asymmetrical mini skirt, featuring a ruffled hem and dramatic floor-length train that swished as she moved.

Pairing with her muted skirt perfectly, she wore a figure-sculpting brown sheer top with a high round neck and long sleeves. A brown leather waist belt, deep red clutch bag and black stiletto heels completed her impeccable attire, proving that mixing muted tones is never too much.

© Getty Images She perfected the peplum trend with her showstopping sheer skirt

She wore her signature blonde tresses loosely waved and cascading over her shoulders. For make-up, she opted for a warm, bronze summer glow, featuring subtle shimmery eyeshadow and a soft pink lip.

Whilst we adore her look from head-to-toe, it was her statement skirt that sent fashion fans into sartorial overdrive.

The 2010s peplum trend has been creeping back into the fashion sphere for 2025, and for this summer, the A-list is turning to the classic style for all occasions.

Case in point? Simone Ashley, who attended the F1 movie premiere on Monday. The Bridgerton actress stole the show in an incredible gilded gold, sculpted dress.

"This isn't the peplums we used to wear to the club with a pencil skirt and sky-high stilettos," explains H! Fashion's Clare Pennington, "Simone's peplum (from Balmain's autumn/winter 2025 collection) is oozing with modernity thanks to its futuristic twist and clean lines."