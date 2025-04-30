Rihanna’s favourite piercing is set to be the hottest style hack of 2025

As the sunshine emerges from behind the clouds, we look to our most dazzling jewels to catch the spring rays.

Ear stacking is a simple yet enduring way to achieve exactly that. From red carpets to Instagram selfies, earring constellations continue to dominate the cool-girl sphere, which very much extends to the A-lister crew as well.

New research from leading jewellery brand PRYA reveals that helix piercings are officially the UK’s most sought after style, according to Google search volume data.

In the past 30 days alone, UK searches for ‘orbital piercing’, ‘tragus earrings’, ‘conch earrings’ and ‘mid helix piercing’ have all increased by 5,000 per cent - proving that summer is the time to get your sparkle on.

Among them, helix piercings lead the charge, racking up 40,500 monthly searches - 1.5x more than conch piercings (27,100) and over twice as many as tragus piercings (18,100).

© Getty Images Stars like Rihanna love a layered ear stack featuring a helix piercing

With stars including Rihanna and Kylie Jenner indulging in the beloved helix piercing trend, this comes as little surprise. In fact, the surge is being credited in part to Molly-Mae Hague, who recently debuted her newly curated ear stack on YouTube, featuring a mix of delicate studs, sparkling hoops, and a standout helix piercing.

“As the ultimate UK influencer, Molly-Mae’s fashion choices often spark trends,” says Arwa Hassan, in-house style director at PRYA. “This means we can expect to see even more people levelling up their earring stacks in 2025.”

What Is a Helix Piercing?

“A helix piercing is located along the upper cartilage of the ear,” Arwa explains. “It allows for a variety of jewellery styles, from bold studs to subtle hoops. Its versatility and stylish appeal make it a go-to for those looking to elevate their ear game.”

© Getty Scarlett Johansson is another star with a penchant for piercings

Top Earring Styles for Helix Piercings:

Hoop earrings – Small, dainty hoops offer a classic and effortless look.

– Small, dainty hoops offer a classic and effortless look. Stud earrings – Simply yet stylish, studs can range from tiny diamonds to trendy shapes like lighting bolts, stars or pearls.

– Simply yet stylish, studs can range from tiny diamonds to trendy shapes like lighting bolts, stars or pearls. Chains – A delicate chain connecting two piercings, such as helix and lobe, adds an edgy, fashion forward look.

– A delicate chain connecting two piercings, such as helix and lobe, adds an edgy, fashion forward look. Cuffs – If you want a helix without the pain of a piercing, ear cuffs wrap around the cartilage for a similar effect.

How to Stack Earrings Like a Stylist:

“Start by mixing earring sizes,” says Arwa. “Larger hoops or statement pieces work best at the lobe, with smaller studs or huggies higher up for a balanced look. Add texture with sleek hoops and dainty shapes, and don’t be afraid to mix metals.”

For fool-proof styling, Arwa recommends following the ‘Rule of Three’:

One hoop

One stud

One statement piece

“Leaving small gaps between earrings also prevents the stack from feeling overcrowded,” she adds.

Want to emulate this A-lister trend in time for the warmer weather to hit? Then head on over to your nearest parlour for some perfect piercing up.