All the times Kaia Gerber proved she's the ultimate summer street style muse

Living in Los Angeles has its perks. The weather being one - uninterrupted sunshine all year round with only a dollop of grey every once in a while.

Yet, the weather promises something greater than just a great tan. The Californian climate brings with it an endless wave of summer style - a field in which Kaia Gerber is extremely well-versed.

The Malibu native never disappoints with her summer street style looks. From polka dot dresses to clean-cut denim, the 23-year-old has mastered the art of off-duty dress codes.

Her wardrobe is saturated with cool-girl brands - think Realisation Par and Reformation. Hence, Cindy Crawford’s daughter is our go-to source of summer sartorial inspiration - and we wouldn't have it any other way.

We take a look at her best summer street style looks to date below:

Kaia Gerber's best summer street style looks:

© GC Images Polka Dot Perfection The Valentino muse was spotted at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City championing SS25's hottest trend - polka dots. She was spotted in in a slinky halterneck number sourced from The Vintage Twin, complete with a midi silhouette, a strawberry red hue and a handkerchief hem that radiated flirtatious cool.

© BACKGRID Back to Basics Kaia was pictured out and about in her native Los Angeles, sporting a basic navy baby tee with a cropped silhouette, coolly paired with some low-rise trousers in charcoal grey. She completed her look with some cat-eyes shades that oozed Malibu cool.

© Gotham Leisurely Layers Back in 2019, Kaia hit the streets of Manhattan, opting for a layered look that married It-girl charm with practical flair. The star paired an army green short-sleeved shirt with a simple black bandeau top and high-rise jeans in a mid-blue wash.

© GC Images Dressed to Impress With brands such as DÔEN peppering her wardrobe, Kaia has curated a beautiful archive saturated with sundresses. Last year, she hit the streets of LA sporting a black option with an ankle-skimming silhouette, gently puffed sleeves and ruched detailing across the waistband.

© GC Images Feeling Blue Cool-casual style is firmly interwoven into Kaia's sartorial DNA. The model opted for a cobalt blue button-down shirt last year while out on a NYC coffee run, completing her low-key look with some black trousers, sunglasses and a tote bag for her everyday essentials.

© GC Images Stylish Staples During a stay in The Big Apple, the starlet graced the streets of Manhattan in a pared-back look that nailed off-duty aesthetics. She slipped into a black tank top teamed with some low-rise navy blue joggers, making for a nonchalant outfit choice.

© GC Images Seventies Suede The Chanel poster girl harked back to Seventies style when she stepped out in suede. Sticking to her go-to staple, the humble tank top, Kaia elevated the ensemble by sporting some tan-toned trousers with a softly flared leg.

© GC Images Dreamy Denim The model swapped her staple jogging bottoms for some dreamy denim slacks during a trip to New York in 2018. She turned out a monochrome moment in a scoop-necked tank top and baggy boyfriend jeans, which featured a subtle tie-dye print.