Skip to main contentSkip to footer
All the times Kaia Gerber proved she's the ultimate summer street style muse
Subscribe
All the times Kaia Gerber proved she's the ultimate summer street style muse
kaia gerber summer mock up

All the times Kaia Gerber proved she's the ultimate summer street style muse

From polished polka dots to dreamy denim, the model is an expert in the field of summertime style

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Living in Los Angeles has its perks. The weather being one - uninterrupted sunshine all year round with only a dollop of grey every once in a while. 

Yet, the weather promises something greater than just a great tan. The Californian climate brings with it an endless wave of summer style - a field in which Kaia Gerber is extremely well-versed.

The Malibu native never disappoints with her summer street style looks. From polka dot dresses to clean-cut denim, the 23-year-old has mastered the art of off-duty dress codes.

Her wardrobe is saturated with cool-girl brands - think Realisation Par and Reformation. Hence, Cindy Crawford’s daughter is our go-to source of summer sartorial inspiration - and we wouldn't have it any other way.

We take a look at her best summer street style looks to date below:

Kaia Gerber's best summer street style looks:

Kaia Gerber attends the 'Gonzo Girl' premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on June© GC Images

Polka Dot Perfection

The Valentino muse was spotted at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City championing SS25's hottest trend - polka dots. She was spotted in in a slinky halterneck number sourced from The Vintage Twin, complete with a midi silhouette, a strawberry red hue and a handkerchief hem that radiated flirtatious cool. 

Kaia Gerber wearing Paloma Wool pants© BACKGRID

Back to Basics

Kaia was pictured out and about in her native Los Angeles, sporting a basic navy baby tee with a cropped silhouette, coolly paired with some low-rise trousers in charcoal grey. She completed her look with some cat-eyes shades that oozed Malibu cool.

kaia gerber in jeans© Gotham

Leisurely Layers

Back in 2019, Kaia hit the streets of Manhattan, opting for a layered look that married It-girl charm with practical flair. The star paired an army green short-sleeved shirt with a simple black bandeau top and high-rise jeans in a mid-blue wash.

kaia gerber black sundress© GC Images

Dressed to Impress

With brands such as DÔEN peppering her wardrobe, Kaia has curated a beautiful archive saturated with sundresses. Last year, she hit the streets of LA sporting a black option with an ankle-skimming silhouette, gently puffed sleeves and ruched detailing across the waistband. 

Kaia Gerber is seen in SoHo on May 26, 2024 in blue shirt© GC Images

Feeling Blue

Cool-casual style is firmly interwoven into Kaia's sartorial DNA. The model opted for a cobalt blue button-down shirt last year while out on a NYC coffee run, completing her low-key look with some black trousers, sunglasses and a tote bag for her everyday essentials.

Kaia Gerber is seen in SoHo un black tank top© GC Images

Stylish Staples

During a stay in The Big Apple, the starlet graced the streets of Manhattan in a pared-back look that nailed off-duty aesthetics. She slipped into a black tank top teamed with some low-rise navy blue joggers, making for a nonchalant outfit choice.

Model Kaia Jordan Gerber is seen leaving Longchamp SS20 Runway Show at Hearst Plaza in suede© GC Images

Seventies Suede

The Chanel poster girl harked back to Seventies style when she stepped out in suede. Sticking to her go-to staple, the humble tank top, Kaia elevated the ensemble by sporting some tan-toned trousers with a softly flared leg. 

kaia gerber in all black© GC Images

Dreamy Denim

The model swapped her staple jogging bottoms for some dreamy denim slacks during a trip to New York in 2018. She turned out a monochrome moment in a scoop-necked tank top and baggy boyfriend jeans, which featured a subtle tie-dye print.

kaia gerber in denim shorts© GC Images

Shorts Supremacy

Who likes short shorts? Kaia Gerber likes short shorts. And, dare we say as hardened feminists, it would be a crime for the model not to with those legs. Pictured in 2018, the book club founder served up modish Malibu vibes in some denim cut-outs and a cropped black vest - topped off with a studded Supreme belt and a timeless crossbody bag for her strolling essentials.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More