Kylie Jenner’s itsy-bitsy polkadot bikini is going to be everywhere for SS25

This sunny season, there's one print the fashion sphere is going dotty for, and that my friends, is the humble polkadot.

From capri pants and maxi dresses to micro mini shorts and swimwear style, polka dot prints have captured the eyes of those most stylish, including Kylie Jenner.

The youngest Jenner sister and founder of beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, took to her Instagram to show off her love for the cutesy print, styling a black and white spotted bikini for a lavish sun-soaking holiday in Tuscany.

© @kyliejenner Polkadots are the print of the season

Posing for a quick mirror selfie, the 27-year-old simultaneously showed off her impeccable physique and sun-kissed tan. In the seriously chic snap, Kylie can be seen styling the trending print swimwear style with a semi-sheer plain white baby-tee, a raffia beach bag slung over one shoulder and a scrunchie on one arm.

© @kyliejenner Unfortunately there's no release date for when the bikini might drop

Kylie slyly tagged her namesake fashion label Khy in the image, warranting a frenzy of fans in the comment section asking when it's going to be released on the webstore. One fan left said what we were all thinking: “@khy bikini omg” while another found it hard to hold in the excitement, leaving an all-caps “THE KHY BIKINIII SO CUTE PLEASE GIMMEEEE”.

When it comes to summer style inspo, Kylie is the go-to gal for many. Currently in Italy with her two children, Stormi and Aire, and a few best friends, the socialite has made it her mission over the past few weeks to elevate her style game.

© @kyliejenner Headscarves are also trending in the style sphere right now

Also included in the dreamy carousel post was a white low-rise trouser, printed bikini top and head scarf combo, as well as a leopard print Dolce and Gabbana babydoll dress.

If ever in doubt on what to wear for your own sunny European vacay, one look at Kylie’s Instagram should set things straight. Trust.