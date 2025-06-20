Kylie Jenner's plunging pink latex mini dress is a summer style statement

If there’s one thing we know to be true about Kylie Jenner, it’s that her love affair with liquid latex ensembles runs deep. Some might even argue it’s quickly becoming her signature style, considering how many colourways, silhouettes and designer renditions she has in her collection.

One colourway we haven’t seen (until now), however, boasts big sunny season energy.

Posting to her Instagram account on Thursday to announce the launch of the new glossy lip kit under her namesake beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, the 27-year-old entrepreneur made sure to bring the heat in a plunging, pink latex mini dress.

© @kyliejenner The bubblegum pink hue is bang on trend for SS25

Posing on set for the official promo pics of the new lip kit collection, Kylie can be seen lying down, holding an oversized lip liner. The bubblegum mini was made all the more heatwave-approved thanks to the addition of a pair of open-toed heels in the same shade and a sleek slick back ponytail.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's lip kits were what put her on the map when she launched the brand back in 2015

Just hours after the launch was announced, the beauty mogul took to her social account once again to show her 393m followers the colour range in a try-on style reel.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's slick back ponytail allowed all emphasis to be on the dress

Still donning the skin-tight dress, Kylie swatched the shades on her lips, many of which perfectly accentuated her vibrant ensemble.

© @kyliejenner The vibrant tone accentuated her glowing skintone

Fans of Miss Jenner’s wardrobe will know this isn’t the only summer-approved latex option she has in her repertoire. Back in April, she was spotted in a sunflower yellow option to host an intimate pool party at Coachella with her vodka soda brand, Sprinter.

© @kyliejenner The sultry collection oozed It-Girl prowess

Not long before that, she solidified her love of latex with a seriously sultry collaboration collection with latex-based fashion brand Poster Girl and her fashion brand Khy.

The collection, as expected, sold out in minutes, with racy red maxi styles, sleek black minis and bright white options making up the majority of the capsule.

Though there's probably no fabric in this world we’d want to wear less in the current 30-plus degree heatwave, beauty is pain.