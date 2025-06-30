Kylie Jenner’s leopard print co-ord might just be her most daring look yet

Controversial as it may be, the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez has successfully turned all eyes to Venice - and not just because of the elite guestlist.

The nuptials evolved into a fashion spectacle, with style-savvy stars including Kylie Jenner in attendance.

The beauty mogul offered her followers a sneak peek inside her Italian getaway, sharing her latest off-duty look with fans on Sunday.

© GC Images Kylie Jenner spotted leaving Venice airport Marco Polo after attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

The 27-year-old slipped into a leopard print co-ord while enjoying a boat ride with her children. The set consisted of a sleeveless tank top and matching bottoms, cut with a subtle flare to elongate the leg.

She wore her raven locks down loose in a gentle tousled style, while shielding her face from the European rays with a pair of black oval-shaped sunglasses. A large black leather tote bag housed her post-wedding essentials and was coolly hooked over her left shoulder.

Kylie shared a series of wholesome family snaps online, captioning the post: “Just me, my babies, and kevin, muffin, puppy, & monkey.”

© @kyliejenner The beauty founder was joined by her family for the Italian outing

A timeless yet ever-playful design, leopard print has prowled through fashion history as a symbol of glamour, rebellion, and feline ferocity.

Its roots trace back to royal robes and 1920s Hollywood, where stars like Joan Crawford made it synonymous with luxury. In the 90s and 2000s, designers like Roberto Cavalli and Dolce & Gabbana transformed the print into a sultry, maximalist staple - often paired with lace, leather, and plunging silhouettes.

Pop culture icons like the Spice Girls cemented its cool-girl status, with Mel B’s signature leopard ensembles becoming instantly iconic.

Kylie’s spotted look came just days after she was pictured alongside her sister Kendall while boarding a boat in the floating city. For the outing, she sported a Dolce & Gabbana lace dress circa 2001 from It-girl haunt Sororité, the go-to vintage hub for fellow style insiders such as Bella Hadid, Alex Cooper, Vittoria Ceretti and Billie Eilish.