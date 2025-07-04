Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kaia Gerber rocks tie-dye trousers in sentimental throwback photo
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week© Getty Images

The Chanel muse celebrated a milestone moment for her model brother Presley

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Even from a young age, Kaia Gerber’s penchant for statement fashion was evident. 

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old model took to social media to wish her older brother Presley a happy birthday, sharing a series of sweet throwback images of the two as children on the beach.

The images depicted a young Kaia sporting cropped tie-dye trousers in a playful pink and cream colourway, which had been paired with a snug hoodie in a stone hue. She was joined by her big brother on the sandy swathes of their native Malibu, who also donned a chunky knit hoodie and cropped trousers in a tartan print. Both children braved UGG boots for their oceanside outing. 

Other snaps included in Kaia’s celebratory post showcased the two riding horses, with a young Kaia opting for pale jodhpurs, riding boots and a pink graphic T-shirt. 

The Chanel poster-girl captioned the heartfelt carousel: “happy birthday to my best friend and forever party. thanks for everything you’ve taught me @presleygerber.”

Considering her mother is the legendary Cindy Crawford, Kaia’s eye for historical trends comes as no surprise whatsoever.

Kaia wore a tie-dye look during R13's AW19 show © Getty Images
Tie-dye has a long-standing history in fashion. The design emerged from ancient textile traditions, but it surged into popular culture during the 1960s. 

Embraced by the hippie movement, the technique became a symbol of psychedelic self-expression, leaning into the anti-war 'peace and love' zeitgeist of the period.

Easy and affordable to recreate at home with vibrant dyes and twisted fabrics, it epitomised anti-consumerist DIY spirit and countercultural style, naturally becoming a symbol of bohemian style. 

The style picked up again in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which left the world stuck within the confines of their homes. Armed with Amazon-ordered tie-dye kits, crafty individuals turned to their old T-shirts and jumpers, reinvigorating their previously plain staples with a touch of kooky colour. 

