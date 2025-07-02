Kaia Gerber had a Spice Girls moment in leopard print - and you probably missed it

There’s something in the air across the pond, and it’s a far cry from the tennis whites and capri pants that currently have Britain in a style chokehold.

Leopard print is experiencing a roaring renaissance, sported en masse by Hollywood insiders and influencers alike. The latest fashion muse to fall prey to the trend? Kaia Gerber, who earlier this month enjoyed some downtime in New York city championing the feline print in all its glory.

The model was stopped on the street by beloved TikTokker David Carmi, a creator famed for his ‘What Makes You Confident’ videos. The 23-year-old graciously took part in the social media series, crediting her friends for helping her confidence to flourish.

For the low-key outing, Kaia slipped into a leopard print cami top featuring black lace trims and fine spaghetti straps. She paired the Y2K-inspired piece with some low-rise navy trousers, complete with a straight-leg cut.

Her contemporary yet timeless attire was elevated by a sun-kissed beauty blend, including a bronzed matte complexion, a thick brow and a lick of fluttery mascara. In true It-girl style, the model opted for a pair of wire headphones - the unexpected signature accessory of nostalgic fashion insiders across the globe.

© GC Images Kylie Jenner spotted leaving Venice airport Marco Polo after attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Kaia is not alone in her penchant for animal print. Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner was spotted in a leopard print co-ord as she jetted back home from a Venetian staycay.

Considering the design’s roots date back to royal robes and 1920s Hollywood, where stars like Joan Crawford made it synonymous with luxury, it comes as little surprise that the print still holds a special place in the A-lister sphere.

Fashion has long been enamoured with the statement graphic. In the 90s and 2000s, designers like Roberto Cavalli and Dolce & Gabbana transformed the print into a sultry, maximalist staple - often paired with lace, leather, and plunging silhouettes.

The Hollywood circle is onto something - and we’re on the prowl for our next leopard print piece.