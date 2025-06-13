Kaia Gerber flashes glimpse of new tattoo in slinky polka dot dress

Polka dots are enjoying a full-blown renaissance, with fashion pioneers from designers to muses championing the sweet spotted print.

The latest creative to jump on the bandwagon is none other than Kaia Gerber, who was spotted at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Thursday.

The 23-year-old hit the streets of Manhattan in a slinky halterneck number, complete with a midi silhouette, a strawberry red hue peppered with petite white polka dots and a handkerchief hem that radiated flirtatious cool.

© GC Images The model championed preppy polka dots while out in NYC

The dress, which danced around her knees as she walked, was elegantly teamed with some large thin silver hoop earrings, a denim shoulder bag and a pair of cream-coloured block heeled ballet pumps with subtle bow detailing.

The model wore her hair down loose in a straightened style with feathery layers, adding a touch of contemporary charm to her retro aesthetic. Onlookers were even able to glimpse a sneak peek of a new dainty tattoo on her left arm, which was protected by a clear bandage wrap.

© GC Images The 23-year-old elevated the look with some block-heeled ballet pumps

Polka dots are very much a staple in Kaia’s summer wardrobe. The daughter of Cindy Crawford often reaches for the nostalgic design, having sported preppy polka dots to a series of exclusive events in the past.

Back in January, the star attended the W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party sporting a Gucci gown, replete with spotted detailing. The glamorous piece featured a strapless silhouette, leading the eye to a ruched bodice in white and a contrasting, softly puffed skirt in black with a contrasting polka dot print. An aqua blue bow adorned the left hip of the dress, making for an unexpected yet feminine accent.

© Getty Images Kaia in Gucci at the W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party © Getty Images Kaia in Celine at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala

Two years before, Kaia hit the red carpet for the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, once again opting for polka dots. Her strapless gown, crafted by Celine, showcased a larger polka dot design, complete with a floor-skimming train that paid homage to old Hollywood silhouettes.

Kaia’s penchant for the print only reinforces its place in the trend cycle. On the SS25 runways, designers dotted everything from floaty chiffon gowns to structured tailoring and knitwear, reimagined in oversized scales, metallic finishes and unexpected colourways - and we’re simply dotty about it.