Kylie Jenner’s new skimpy swimwear range is for the It-Girls

If you know Kylie Jenner and her wardrobe, you know that everything she’s collected in her 27 years is nothing short of an enviable archive.

Every fashion lover knows that you can never (ever) have enough clothes or accessories, which is why Kylie’s new, soon-to-be-released swimwear collection is going to be a cult-favourite amongst those in the know.

Currently on holiday in Tuscany with her daughter Stormi, son Aire and a few close friends, the 27-year-old entrepreneur and fashion mogul has been active on the social media posting front, donning a selection of summer wardrobe must-haves.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's new bikini range is sultry and chic

One of her most recent sultry Instagram posts has fans of the youngest Jenner more excited than ever as it alludes to the fact that she’s releasing a swimwear collection under her namesake fashion label Khy.

© @kyliejenner The underwire style offers support for busts of all sizes

Posing amongst flourishing fauna while eating a bowl of perfectly ripe cherries, Kylie can be seen teasing one of the new bikinis.

Donning an underwire bikini top and pair of high-waisted briefs in a Dolce & Gabbana-approved leopard print fabric, Kylie can be seen putting the swimwear to the test, and by the looks of it, she’s perfected the desired style.

© @kyliejenner We can't wait to see what other prints might be in the collection

In true icon fashion, Kylie didn’t specifically say that she’s dropping a swimwear collection; however, the only tags in the post are @khy, her own brand, and @frankiesbikinis, a cult favourite in the industry and Bella Hadid's best friend's brand.

In the comment section, the Khy brand account left a simple eye emoji.

© @kyliejenner Polkadots are the print of the season

The leopard print option isn’t the only option Kylie teased whilst being away. Just a few days ago, she shared a mirror selfie of herself in a white and black polkadot option in the same underwire style.

Though it's not confirmed when the collaboration collection might drop, we have a sneaky suspicion it can’t be too far off, so watch this space…