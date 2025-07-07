Anya Taylor-Joy’s fishnet tights ooze grunge after-hour glam

Although Oasis advised the exact opposite, those of us who missed out on nabbing tickets to the band’s reunion are very much looking back in anger.

That was until we saw the celebrities in attendance at the band’s opening tour show on Friday - and more specifically their outfits. Actress and muse Anya Taylor-Joy stepped out in Cardiff to attend the gig alongside her husband Malcolm McRae and friend Cara Delevingne, turning out a Britpop-approved look for the highly-anticipated event.

The 29-year-old opted for a pared-back look that radiated after-hours glam - with a touch of grunge to emulate an on-theme 90s feel. She slipped into a classic white cami top, which she paired with a black pleated mini skirt and fishnet tights.

© @caradelevingne Anya was joined by friend Cara Delevingne for the Oasis gig

A pair of black patent heeled Mary Janes completed the star’s monochrome attire, which was complemented by her husband’s outfit choice. The musician sported a crisp white shirt and black trousers, making for a low-key matching couple’s outfit moment.

Anya wore her platinum blonde hair down loose in her signature straightened style, embracing her beau during the band’s hit Champagne Supernova.

© Getty Oasis have reunited for their long-awaited reunion tour

After years of speculation, Oasis have finally put their respective feuds to bed - reuniting on the stage for their long-awaited summer tour. The iconic Britpop band, fronted by estranged brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, reportedly reconciled in early 2025 following private talks brokered by mutual friends.

The reunion marks 30 years since (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, with a string of UK stadium dates kicking off in Manchester on July 12 and wrapping at Wembley on August 2.

Speaking to H! Fashion of her famous family, Anais Gallagher, daughter of Noel Gallagher, said: “With my family, what you see is what you get. They are really hard-working people. With my dad, I would always go to him for help or advice – it’s very funny that a rock star from the 90s is like the most level-headed person I know. He’s definitely the guiding force in my life.”