Anya Taylor-Joy nails preppy chic in cut-out knit and side-split skirt 

It’s official, preppy style is back and better than ever.

Dominated by cosy knitwear, A-line silhouettes, loafers and knee-high socks, the Gossip Girl-approved trend champions academia à la mode - and it seems that Anya Taylor-Joy is a fan.

On Saturday, the actress stepped out in New York’s Tribeca neighbourhood, arm-in-arm with her husband Malcolm McRae. For the spring evening outing, the 29-year-old sported an argyle knit jumper, featuring red, white and black accents, a high neckline and cut-out detailing that injected the look with a touch of deconstructed drama.

© GC Images Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae were spotted in Tribeca

She paired the snug yet avant-garde garment with a figure-sculpting midi skirt in black, complete with a high-rise slit and a slinky, feline cut. A pair of cherry red ballet pumps offered up a nostalgic twist, while a pair of sunglasses perched atop her silky platinum blonde tresses.

In her left hand, Anya clasped the ultimate fashion-girl accessory, a glass Diet Coke bottle, a caffeine-fuelled tipple that peppers the desks of fashion editors across the globe.

© GC Images The actress championed classic argyle knitwear

Anya’s partner, musician and actor Malcolm, opted for a classic navy suit, elevated with a silver tie and a crisp shirt that was layered under the tailored set.

The previous night, the couple attended the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book 2025 launch at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Twinning in black ensembles, the duo were seen descending the famous steps of the cultural site, with Anya sporting a softly glimmering beaded black gown with a longline silhouette, a mermaid tail, a vintage-inspired cut and a scooped neckline.

© GC Images The couple attended the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book 2025 launch at The MET

A co-ordinating ebony shawl was cooly draped over the hooks of her elbows, conjuring up after-hours elegance with ease.

The Split star wore her hair swept up in a sleek, braided bun, a style reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn’s iconic look in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Husband Malcolm clasped an umbrella as the couple exited the venue, battling the East Coast drizzle in the chicest style.