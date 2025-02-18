Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Digital Cover fashion-trends© GC Images

Anya Taylor-Joy enchants in dreamy winter coat following whirlwind night out

The actress stepped out in NYC braced for the winter chill

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
If your wardrobe choices are starting to feel stale, head straight to Anya Taylor-Joy’s social media pages. 

The actress knows how to make even the most low-key of looks look stellar, proving just that as she hit the streets of New York on Monday evening.

The 28-year-old was spotted in the city’s East Village opting for all-black as she headed out on the town. She wore a longline coat featuring an ebony colourway, button detailing across the front and a fluffy collar that oozed high-octane glamour without being too on the nose.

anya taylor joy in all black© GC Images
The actress' low-key look was a lesson in understand elegance

The piece caught the breeze as the actress walked, offering up a glimpse of the peach silk lining that added a pop of colour to the monochrome aesthetic.

Anya completed the outfit by slipping into some dark chocolate trousers, some black flats and a black long-sleeve top with a high rise neckline. She wore her platinum blonde hair swept back into a low bun complete with a sleek middle parting and went makeup-free for the outing. 

Understandably, Anya was keen to take a break from the extravagant beauty blends following her uber-glam appearance at the SNL50 The Anniversary Special on Sunday.

anya taylor joy in all black© GC Images
The Netflix star enjoyed a night out in NYC

One of her best outfits to sartorial concoctions to date, the Netflix star sported a slice of history - diving into the Mugler archives to select a mesmerising marigold jacket from the AW95 RTW runway collection.

The exquisite piece was paired with a longline black skirt and featured a cinched waistband, a futuristic silhouette, a corseted bustier, a whimsically layered peplum and button-down detailing - all signature Mugler house codes. 

A bronzed smoky eye, a nude lip and her porcelain complexion elevated the sculptural look, conjuring up soft sophistication with ease.

Naturally, the Miami native looked spellbinding. However, Anya’s fresh-faced on Monday proved she doesn’t need a hint of makeup to look as polished as ever. 

