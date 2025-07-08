Emily Ratajkowski's mini tuxedo dress is a lesson in after-dark glam

Few dare to touch tailoring when it comes to summer in the city, yet Emily Ratajkowski isn’t your average Joe.

The mother-of-one took to social media earlier this week to announce her latest onscreen project alongside close friend Adwoa Aboah.

The modelling duo have joined forces to star in Lena Dunham’s Netflix mini series Too Much, which is set to hit our laptop screens this summer.

© @emrata The model was pictured in a mini blazer dress

Emily shared some candid behind-the-scenes snapshots of her experience making the series, starring her toddler Sylvester.

In the Polaroid image shared to her Instagram Stories, the California native sported a sleek tuxedo mini dress in a classic black hue. The tailored piece featured sharp labels, long sleeves, exaggerated 80s-inspired shoulders and button-down detailing, with a cinched waist to sculpt the My Body author’s silhouette.

She wore her brunette hair down, effortlessly styled in voluminous, bouncing curls with full Seventies-inspired bangs shaping her face.

© GC Images Tailoring is a core element of Emily's occasionwear wardrobe

Blazer dresses emerged as a mainstream trend in the electric 1980s, when women increasingly entered corporate spaces and began to subvert traditional menswear.

Inspired by the sharply tailored blazers of Wall Street and the silhouettes of designers like Thierry Mugler and Giorgio Armani, the blazer dress offered a sleek, confident alternative to suits and cocktail dresses.

© Getty Images Cindy Crawford walks the runway in the Donna Karan Spring 1992 runway show in a blazer dress

In the 2010s, the design saw a major revival thanks to labels like Balmain, whose structured, double-breasted versions became red carpet staples for Hollywood insiders.

Marrying boardroom brilliance with slick minimalism, today the blazer dress is the go-to pick for partywear - as so modishly demonstrated by Miss EmRata herself.

Thankfully for us, Emily has been feeling particularly generous when it comes to sharing her look online as of late.

Last week, the model coined bandeaus (more colloquially known as boob tubes) the new summer staple.

From outerwear to underwear, the multi-talented muse has got self-styling down to a fine art.