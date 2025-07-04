Forget bag charms - bikini charms are the next big thing

Unless you live under a rock, you will have noticed an influx of bag charms populate the streets of London.

From befurred pom poms to petite Jellycats, global souvenirs and trinkets of all shapes and sizes, bag charms have infiltrated the accessories archives of influencers and editors across the board.

Fashion journalists first pipped the fad as one of 2024’s hottest last year, noting that the TikTok girlies had started to ‘Jane Birkinify’ their arm candy. What we didn’t expect was the trend to carry over into 2025 - and with unrelenting force.

It was only time that the trend started to evolve. First came Labubus, but now a chicer take on the kitschy accessories has started to crop up - and just in time for summer.

Bikini charms are the cool-girl staple none of us knew we needed for our next holiday. The decorative accessories are often crafted from metal, enamel, or beads - attaching to swimwear for added personality and flair.

© Fruity Booty Brands like Fruity Booty offer up charm-adorned pieces

Popularised in the early 2000s during the height of Y2K fashion, they adorned string ties, hip bands, or bikini tops, adding a flirtatious twist to beachwear. Though petite, they pack a punch - adding a touch of sparkle to even the most basic of swimwear.

It-girl brands such as Fruity Booty and Free People caught wind of the trend before most, offering up cute, affordable pieces for all to add to their online shopping cart with ease. Ceramic fish, colourful beads and timeless florals make for the ultimate addition to consumers’ beloved bikinis in need of a zhuzh. Nostalgic appeal and customisation potential rolled into one tiny piece that’s brimming with character.

© @emrata Emily Ratajkowski was one of the first to adopt the trend

Emily Ratajkowski was one of the first A-listers to hop on the bandwagon. The Inamorata founder incorporated bikini charms into her brand’s coveted collections, in addition to sporting themed editions while on holiday in Brazil. Christ the Redeemer made for a playful yet unexpected boob adornment, that’s for sure.

The stats say it all. According to Google, searches for ‘embellished bikini’ are up 96 per cent. Clearly, women are aching to have fun with their summer wardrobes - and bikini charms promise just that.