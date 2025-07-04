Emily Ratajkowski makes a zesty statement in cool-girl lime bikini

Just when you thought every last trace of Brat Summer had evaporated from this earth, Emily Ratajkowski reignites our love for all-things lime.

The model is currently soaking up the sunshine in the States, making the most of her West Coast summer to showcase her divine collection of swimwear.

Posting her latest poolside concoction on Thursday, the mother-of-one slipped into a lime green bikini, adding yet another covetable set into her ever-expanding archive of off-duty ‘fits.

© @emrata The model made a case for luxurious lime

The vibrant piece featured a classic halterneck bikini, Emily’s go-to silhouette for summers spent lounging amidst the California climate.

She wore her brunette hair down in a straightened style for the serene selfie, allowing a pair of thin hoop earrings to peek out from beneath her silky tresses. The author wasn’t alone in the image, as she was joined by her large dog, Colombo.

Emily’s penchant for swimwear continues to enchant and inspire the style set. Back in 2017, the multi-hyphenate founded her own swimwear label Inamorata (formally Inamorata Swim).

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Emily has made her penchant for lime green known in previous years

Known for minimalist, body‑conscious bikinis and one‑pieces priced between $75 to $160, the collection exudes laid‑back Cali confidence and Instagram appeal. The ultimate EmRata combination.

Not one to shy away from the topic of feminism and sexuality (mainly surrounding the concept of the female body, in particular her own,) Emily detailed her relationship with her figure in her 2021 book My Body.

Of her image, she wrote: “I've always been drawn to overexposure. Making myself big gives me a sense of security. Be the loudest in the room, the most opinionated, the one in the most revealing dress. Do the most. Being big also means becoming a target. But by inviting people's gaze and attention and therefore their attacks, I have a sense of more power, less vulnerability, since I'm the one putting myself out there.”