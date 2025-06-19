I have Emily Ratajkowski's exact pair of ballet sneakers - here are my thoughts

We’re simple beings - we see what Emily Ratajkowski is wearing and we want it.

The model touched down in Los Angeles on Wednesday, returning to her native California for a quick summer break.

Sharing a glimpse of her West Coast wardrobe via her social media, the 34-year-old slipped into a charcoal grey mini dress, shielding her face from the intense sunshine with some cat-eye shades.

© @emrata Emily touched down in LA wearing Puma's Speedcat Ballet Sneakers

A thick tan-toned belt with studded accents and a black shoulder bag made for a dazzling array of luxurious accessories with a Western twist.

However, all eyes fell to the My Body author’s choice of footwear. She stepped out in Puma’s ever-popular Puma Speedcat Ballet Flats in a monochrome colourway, which currently retail online for £70.

The popular kicks blend motorsport heritage with ballet-inspired flair. Designed in sleek black suede with subtle racing details, they feature a low-profile silhouette, embroidered branding, and a slim rubber outsole for lightweight comfort and style.

© @dualipa The ballet flat style features multiple elastic fixtures

I was lucky enough to bag a pair in silver before the colourway sold out online. A fun halfway house between my pointed ballet flats and Dad-chic Nike P-600s, the slip-ons quickly became a staple in my shoewear collection.

Did I need them? Absolutely not. But the coveted designs often prompt compliments from passersby, proving to be the ultimate conversation starter. (Though, best arm yourself with some blister plasters before you leave the house when breaking them in.)

The resurgence of ballet flats has captivated cool-girls across London, with sheer mesh versions from Dear Frances and the buckle-adorned designs by Miu Miu leading the charge.

© @dualipa The kicks are A-lister approved

Only in the last year has this classic silhouette undergone another exciting evolution, becoming a sporty athleisure staple for fashion-forward shoppers who are constantly on the move.

A hybrid design that sits somewhere between the famed ballet flat and trainers, the ballet sneaker silhouette is a practical yet preppy piece that’s dominating the European fashion scene.

Dua Lipa is also a fan, sharing a selection of stylish snaps via her Instagram account back in March featuring her metallic shoes.

The connoisseurs of cool have called it - ballet sneakers are here to stay.