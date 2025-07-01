Emily Ratajkowski says boob tubes are back with latest summer look

Fashion is inherently nostalgic, and right now, we’re witnessing a 2000s renaissance.

Emily Ratajkowski is one of many indulging in the throwback trend, transforming her wardrobe into a Y2K archive just in time for summer.

On Monday, the 34-year-old enjoyed a day out with her son Sylvester. The two headed out for dim sum in their hometown of New York, with Emily sharing the sweet experience via TikTok later that day.

For the outing, she slipped into a low-slung linen maxi skirt in a neutral sand hue, accentuated by a gold coin-studded belt that radiated vintage glamour.

The model paired the linen garment with a white strapless top - more popularly known as the bandeau or boob tube.

Once a hallmark of 90s and Y2K wardrobes, the boob tube is officially back – and it’s still walking that perfect line between laid-back and sultry.

A slinky, strapless strip of fabric, the silhouette has been beloved by fashion icons like Cher, Britney Spears and Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw.

Cher wearing a blue bandeau in 1970 Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City

Likewise, cool-girl brands spanning Alaïa to Courrèges have incorporated the simple yet effective style into their runway collections. Whether paired with low-slung jeans, a 90s-inspired midi skirt or kitten heels, the boob tube remains a low-effort high-impact piece for all to toy with.

Elegant yet slinky pieces are Emily’s sartorial bread and butter. Last week, the author touched down in her native California, hitting the streets of Los Angeles for some downtime in the West Coast sunshine.

Documenting her outing on social media, the star slipped into a charcoal grey mini dress complete with a bardot cut, which she paired with Puma’s sell-out ballet sneakers in a monochrome colourway.

She styled her freshly-trimmed bangs in a feathery, choppy style - framing her famous features to perfection. A pair of black cat-eye sunglasses and a thick tan-toned belt with Western-inspired studded detailing made for a thoroughly It-girl aesthetic.